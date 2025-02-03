Sharjah: The sixth edition of the “Jewels of Emirates” Show concluded on a high note in Sharjah on Sunday, attracting more than 7,000 visitors throughout its five-day duration, an increase of 40 per cent in comparison to the previous edition.

Organised by the Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), this year’s exceptional edition featured the participation of over 160 exhibitors and 500 top-tier local and international jewellery brands, presenting their latest collections in diamond, gold and silver sets, in addition to gemstones, pearls, and luxury watches.

Emirati jewellery designers demonstrated outstanding presence at the exhibition with their heritage-inspired shining collection of gold artifacts and exclusive jewellery pieces launched within the “Emirati Goldsmiths” Platform. Their exquisite craftsmanship and remarkable creations captivated audiences with their unique aesthetic appeal and artistic brilliance.

Meanwhile, major jewellery companies from the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Singapore, Thailand, Russia, Turkey, Pakistan, India, and Italy showcased the latest trends in gold ornaments, luxury timepieces, diamonds, and precious gemstones, reinforcing the exhibition’s position as a premier platform for this industry.

The Sharjah Pearls Exhibition was a remarkable addition to the “Jewels of Emirates” Show. Held under the “Emirati Goldsmiths” Platform in collaboration with the "Suwaidi Pearls", the exhibition provided visitors with a unique opportunity to explore some of the most luxurious and rarest natural pearls sourced from the seas of Sharjah.

Among the highlights were century-old pearl pieces alongside others dating back three decades, in addition to premium silver and golden pearls of different shapes and sizes all distinguished by their exceptional quality, clarity, and dazzling shine.

The exhibition also hosted an expert-led panel discussion exploring the historical and cultural journey of the UAE’s pearling industry. The session shed light on the historical significance of pearls along the UAE’s coasts and their connection to the traditional pearl diving heritage in the Emirati marine environment. It provided a deep dive into captivating storytelling of forefathers, offering an in-depth exploration of their experiences with pearl extraction.

H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said that the remarkable turnout of visitors as well as the extensive participation of local and international exhibitors and leading Emirati designers at this year’s Jewels of Emirates Show is a testament to the exhibition’s success and its rising stature among global events specialising in the jewellery industry.

He emphasised the exhibition’s significance in supporting the local gold and jewellery market, facilitating opportunities for local businesses to promote their latest gold and gemstone creations while empowering Emirati designers to showcase their unique artistic talents and excellence. Their exquisite and meticulously crafted gold and diamond jewellery pieces not only demonstrate remarkable craftsmanship but also embody a strong connection to the UAE’s rich cultural heritage.

Exhibiting brands and companies showcased a stunning array of luxurious gold collections and artistic masterpieces. A key highlight is the bespoke collection introduced by Salem Al Shueibi Jewellery and crafted by Emirati designer Shamma Al Hallami. The collection featured exceptional pieces that blended authentic traditional elements with contemporary designs.

Another standout exhibit is the distinctive jewellery collection presented by Jawhara Jewellery, featuring a refined selection of locally crafted pieces incorporating precious and semi-precious stones, alongside elegant white gold creations that garnered significant interest from visitors.

The five-day show delighted visitors with numerous exciting surprises, including a chance to win valuable gold and diamond prizes.

Furthermore, attendees enjoyed exclusive promotions and significant discounts on an extensive selection of the latest jewelry collections, encompassing gold, diamonds, pearls, and an array of precious metals and gemstones.

