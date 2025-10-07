sirar by stc’s CEO Eng. Yasser Alswailem and General Manager Fahad Alsmari discussed resilient protection and digital trust at the event, addressing AI-driven cyber threats and presenting national solutions for enhanced security.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – sirar by stc, stc group’s cybersecurity arm and a Tier-1 licensee of the National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA), concluded its role as an annual meeting partner at the Global Cybersecurity Forum (GCF) 2025, held in Riyadh on October 1 and 2, 2025. The event united thought leaders, industry experts, and key decision-makers across the global cybersecurity sector.

sirar by stc plays a critical role in Saudi Arabia’s cybersecurity infrastructure as a national partner, building a secure and trusted cyberspace, leveraging its expertise in cyber defense, and safeguarding digital infrastructure. This work aligns with stc group’s wider efforts as Saudi Arabia’s leading digital enabler to boost cybersecurity resilience and support the Kingdom’s digital transformation.

Eng. Yasser Alswailem, CEO of sirar by stc, highlighted the transformative technological shifts redefining the global cybersecurity landscape during a panel session titled “The Cyber Frontier: Harnessing Emerging Tech for Global Security”. He emphasized the importance of leveraging digital advancements to enable resilient protection systems and strengthen digital trust.

Additionally, Fahad Alsmari, General Manager of Managed Detection & Response Services at sirar by stc, participated in a session titled “AI-Driven Cyberattacks and Defenses”, where he addressed the rising threats posed by artificial intelligence in advanced cyberattacks and presented sovereign, standards-compliant national solutions to mitigate these risks.

Beyond its active participation in key sessions, sirar by stc demonstrated its ongoing commitment to thought leadership by actively engaging in GCF’s knowledge communities for the fourth consecutive year. By advancing research and fostering international collaboration, sirar by stc continues to shape the cybersecurity landscape, supporting initiatives that promote a safer and more inclusive digital environment.

In alignment with the NCA’s vision for a secure digital future that empowers growth and prosperity, sirar by stc is a key enabler and an active contributor to international partnerships that strengthen cyber resilience and promote sustainable development.

About sirar by stc

“sirar by stc”, a subsidiary of stc group, offers advanced cybersecurity services and solutions that cater to the business sector. It provides services including protection against cyberattacks, advanced vulnerability detection, ensuring compliance with security controls, secure email and browsing services, electronic signatures and many more.

About stc group



stc group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

