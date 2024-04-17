A complimentary styling session will be available for all shoppers, along with a welcome mocktail and cupcake on arrival

Dubai UAE: Sand Dollar Dubai, the homegrown boutique is excited to announce its second collaboration with the much-loved MINT Market. Taking place on Saturday 27th April from 5pm until 10pm at Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Tap & Grill, the pop up will offer shoppers the chance to explore a variety of unique, homegrown and established luxury brands, and even enjoy a free styling session with Irene Marie Feeney. Additionally, shoppers can explore Sand Dollar’s Boutique on Wheels and try on some must-have looks in its purpose-built changing room.

Upon arrival to the family friendly event, guests will be welcomed with a complimentary mocktail and sweet treat. While mums and dads head to the market, kids can keep busy at the play area which will feature a bouncy castle and more. After all the excitement, guests are invited to sit back and relax and enjoy the hosted barbecue for just AED 150 per person.

The Sand Dollar edition of MINT Luxury Market will feature more than 20 hand-picked brands that will offer something for everyone. The mix will include a variety of products from fashion and jewellery to lounge / active wear and personalised gifts; including brands such as Miami Pitstop, Elevate Activewear, Arabesque Cards, Caroline Svedbom, Hunza G, City Bags, Nomadic State Of Mind, Never Fully Dressed, Heart Cottage Lane and many more. At this Sand Dollar X MINT Luxury Market pop-up, shoppers can find the perfect gifts for all occasions, and stylish must haves.

Located in the centre of Jumeirah Golf Estates, Sand Dollar’s MINT Luxury Market is welcoming all fashion enthusiasts, shoppers and style seekers to dive into a curated collection of exciting brands and products. Open to all, this Sand Dollar X MINT Luxury Market pop-up boutique promises to be a memorable shopping experience, enjoyable evening and a celebration of luxury homegrown creativity and the thriving creative spirit within the UAE. The stalls will be located at the front of the restaurant upon the grass area at Tap & Grill.

MINT Market is the organically born marketplace and vibrant treasure trove of homegrown products that focuses on supporting local brands that offer unique, handmade and personalised products. Igniting a community and bridging the gap between the makers and the dreamers, MINT Market champions sustainability, making a positive impact together with purpose-driven businesses.

Guests are welcome to walk in on the day for the Sand Dollar X MINT Luxury Market pop-up and can email info@mintmarket.me for any questions.

Sand Dollar X MINT Luxury Market pop-up

Date: Saturday 27th April

Times: 5pm – 10pm

Location: Tap & Grill, Jumeirah Golf Estates

Entry fee: Free

Parking: There will be free parking outside

Register: info@mintmarket.me

ABOUT SAND DOLLAR

Sand Dollar is a flourishing oasis of fashion that sprouted in 2010, blossoming under the visionary leadership of Lucy Gibson. With a profound passion for craftsmanship, Lucy created Sand Dollar as a haven where both women and men can embark on a stylish journey of tropical exploration. It’s a multi-brand store carrying the best-loved resort wear brands from across the globe.

Sand Dollar is a captivating boutique encapsulating the essence of effortless beach city elegance. With its unique blend of coastal inspiration and modern sophistication, Sand Dollar offers a refreshing take on contemporary fashion. Each piece in its carefully curated collection showcases impeccable craftsmanship, attention to detail, and a harmonious balance between comfort and style. From flowing maxi dresses to elegant swimwear that exudes confidence, Sand Dollar offers timeless designs that empower individuals to express their individuality and embrace their innate sense of beauty.

THE STORY BEHIND THE NAME: SAND DOLLAR

Lucy was born and raised in UAE - a true expat she spent most of her life living in the Middle East. Back in the day, while walking the shores of the Arabian Gulf, you would often come across these beautiful Sand Dollars – bright white with a distinct pattern. What makes sand dollars truly remarkable is their rarity and elusive nature. Unlike seashells commonly found along shorelines, stumbling upon a sand dollar on a beach is a fortunate discovery.

Sand dollars are a true marvel of nature's artistry.

Locations:

Fairmont Resort - The Palm, Dubai

Mina A'Salam Resort - Jumeirah, Dubai

Al Naseem Resort - Jumeirah, Dubai

Jumeirah Resort - Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Ground Floor, Block C, Diamond Business Centre 1, Arjan, Dubai

Sand Dollar Dubai flagship store (Arjan) opening details

Opening times:

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday 8:30am – 6:00pm

Thursday 8:30am – 9pm

ABOUT MINT MARKET

MINT Market provide customers with unique, home-grown, personalised, handmade, limited edition, premium products in the heart of their UAE Communities. Founded in 2021, MINT Market LLC has grown organically with the encouragement of venues and vendors across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. MINT Market now have 600 small businesses on their database that is growing rapidly and have worked with 7 community locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

