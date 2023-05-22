Weekend bootcamp empowers Emiratis to boost solution-oriented design thinking skills

Four winners to receive support from Sheraa to launch successful ventures

Hackathon held in partnership with ICT Fund and BEEAH Education

Sharjah: More than 300 ideas to sustainably tackle food waste were presented by 150 youth this weekend at the 'Sustainability Hackathon', organised by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa),in partnership with the Information & Communication Technology Fund (ICT Fund) and powered by BEEAH Education, the environmental education, awareness and awarding organisation of BEEAH Group from May 19 to May 21. The event was held in line with the UAE celebrating 2023 as the Year of Sustainability ahead of the nation hosting the prestigious COP 28 later this year.

The event focused on exploring solutions centered around sustainability in food waste, as chosen by the hackathon's challenge partner BEEAH Education, driving young entrepreneurs to develop creative and innovative solutions. The overarching goal was to foster a sense of responsibility and empower young minds to actively contribute to a more sustainable world.

Winning teams unveiled: Taqsim, Daima, Eco-Karam, and ZeroIT take the lead

Four teams were selected from the 10 finalist groups that competed in advanced segments of the hackathon meeting experts and receiving mentorship, developing prototypes,and pitching their project to industry leaders.

Wowing the jury going beyond being just an app and serving as a lifeline for the planet, Taqsim, an innovative waste management application that aims to revolutionise how we handle waste and protect the environment, won the top position at the weekend sustainability hackathon. Taqsim project prototype transformed waste management into an engaging and rewarding experience while also providing educational resources. With the Taqsim app, users can track their performance and progress through a dashboard powered by AI technology, allowing them to monitor their waste management efforts.

Daima, which grabbed the second position, is a revolutionising farming project offering farmers a cutting-edge, automated, and sustainable system: the two-layer greenhouse. This innovative solution stands out from traditional farming methods by incorporating advanced technologies and methods. The customised farming systems by Daima optimise space utilisation, reduce energy consumption, repurpose excess water, and maximise crop yields.

The third position was bagged by Eco-Karam, an e-catering platform that focused on reducing food waste in mass gatherings. Through AI machine learning and algorithms based on actual consumption data, the platform utilises a "Food Waste Calculator" to estimate and analyse the amount of food waste generated during events. By providing more accurate predictions of food demand, Eco-Karam helps event organisers order and manage food more efficiently, aiming to create a sustainable approach to mass catering and minimise environmental impact.

ZeroIT, in the fourth position, is a platform that addresses food waste by assisting small and medium-sized grocery stores in selling expiring items to customers at discounted prices. By providing a solution for these grocers who would otherwise discard the food, ZeroIT aims to significantly reduce food waste and divert it from landfills.

Inculcating design thinking at a deeper level among Emirati youth, the intensive weekend bootcamp was designed to enable participants to practice and implement the design thinking process, emphasising experimentation and validation, to gain a deep understanding of complex challenges and generate innovative solutions to real-life problems.

Sheraa has pledged to reinforce the winners of the hackathon with further support, including access to mentorship, validation bootcamps, summer incubation programmes, and community-building initiatives, aimed at helping them bring their solutions to life and launch successful ventures.

Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sheraa: At Sheraa, we recognise that the youth hold the key to unlocking innovative solutions and driving meaningful change

Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sheraa, said: “Sustainability is deep-rooted in the heart of our nation, especially this year where we are preparing ourselves to host COP28 and lead the world in tackling global challenges. This weekend was a testament to the fresh perspectives that are brought forth by the talented youth of today, cementing this generation as a cornerstone in the conversation on sustainability. At Sheraa, we recognise that the youth hold the key to unlocking innovative solutions and driving meaningful change.By actively engaging and empowering the young minds of our generation through impactful initiatives like the Sustainability Hackathon, in collaboration with partners such as ICT Fund and BEEAH, we ensure that their voices are heard as valuable contributors to the nation’s sustainability agenda.”

Omar Al Mahmoud, CEO of ICT Fund: We affirm our continued support for all national efforts in enabling the innovative and creative young generation

Omar Al Mahmoud, CEO ICTFund said: “We are pleased that ICT Fund and TDRA are at the forefront of supporting all innovation-based projects, especially in the field of sustainability, which our wise leadership attaches exceptional importance to, as 2023 is the year of sustainability. The Sustainability Hackathon, which was held by Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), in partnership with Beeah, is part of national comprehensive efforts aimed at creating a future in line with the rapid tech developments. It is also in line with the TDRA’s strategic role in leading digital transformation at the government and national level. We appreciate Sheraa’s efforts in this context, and we affirm our continued support for all national efforts in enabling the innovative and creative young generation to serve the higher goals of our beloved country.”

Hind Al Huwaidi, Managing Director of BEEAH Education: It is inspiring to see young entrepreneurs come together to make a positive change in the world

Hind Al Huwaidi, Managing Director of BEEAH Education, said: “It is inspiring to see young entrepreneurs come together to hone in on their ideas, expand their understanding and pursue solutions that can make real, positive change in the world, particularly in the critical area of sustainability. We are proud to be a long-standing partner to Sheraa - an organisation that is doing remarkable work to foster entrepreneurship and innovation - and support events like the Sustainability Hackathon. These events not only empower the youth to unlock their potential, but also contribute to shaping the modern economy, driven by circularity, sustainability, and innovation.”

Sheraa’s continued collaborations with its partners demonstrate a strong commitment to sustainability and the development of young entrepreneurs in the UAE. With initiatives like these, the youth are inspired to take a leading role in shaping a sustainable future for the country. For more information about Sheraa and its initiatives, visit www.sheraa.ae.

-Ends-