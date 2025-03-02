Muscat: Reinforcing its commitment to advancing the lubricants technologies, Shell Oman recently convened industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders at the Shell Lubricants Technology Conference, held at the Sheraton Oman Hotel. The event spotlighted Shell Oman’s role in developing cutting-edge lubricants and solutions for the construction, oil and gas and power sectors. These solutions tend to reduce the total cost of ownership, reduce energy consumption and support the transition toward a more sustainable energy future in line with the Oman 2040 vision.

Commenting on the conference, Mohamed ElFatatry – General Manager – Lubricants, Supply Chain & Customer Operations at Shell Oman stated, “Innovation and collaboration are the driving forces behind a successful energy transition, and at Shell Oman, we are dedicated to developing lubricant technologies that enhance industrial performance while advancing sustainability. As Oman strengthens its position as a regional leader in energy transition, we continue to integrate sustainability at every level—ensuring our solutions are both commercially viable and environmentally responsible. This conference serves as a platform to exchange actionable insights on achieving Net Zero by 2050, emphasizing the role of partnerships in shaping a lower-carbon future. By continuously refining our innovations, we aim to drive long-term resilience, empower industries to adopt sustainable practices, and contribute meaningfully to Oman’s energy ambitions.”

Focusing on ‘Innovation for a Sustainable Future’, Mohamed ElFatatry’s keynote address underscored the pivotal role of advanced technologies and strategic foresight in achieving net-zero emissions. In addition to broader discussions on energy efficiency and decarbonization, the conference featured specialized sessions on innovations in oil and gas operations and advanced solutions for the construction industry. These sessions offered in-depth technical insights into modern lubricant technologies, highlighting their role in optimizing heavy machinery, extending asset lifespan, and enhancing operational efficiency in complex industrial settings.

The event not only showcased cutting-edge technologies but also highlighted the importance of cross-sector collaboration in accelerating Oman’s energy transition. Discussions emphasized the role of strong partnerships with OEMs, vendors, and suppliers in setting sustainability benchmarks and driving collective progress toward a greener future. Shell Oman’s commitment to capacity building, In-Country Value (ICV) enhancement, and Omanization was also a key focus, reinforcing its efforts to develop local talent while advancing economic and environmental resilience. By investing in innovative technologies and cleaner energy solutions, Shell Oman is enabling businesses to adapt to an evolving energy landscape, linking sustainability with long-term commercial growth and strengthening its market position.

Shell Oman’s Lubricant Oil Blending Plant (LOBP) is a hub of innovation, efficiency, and sustainability, adhering to strict quality and HSSE standards. Serving local and regional markets, it exports to 14 countries while being powered by skilled Omani talent and global best practices. The plant reinforces Oman’s position as a regional energy leader. Shell Lubricants further drives efficiency with cutting-edge solutions like PurePlus™ GTL technology, delivering cleaner, high-performance lubricants that enhance durability, reduce costs, and boost sustainability. By integrating innovation with a diverse product portfolio, Shell transforms Oman’s business landscape with future-ready solutions.

By hosting this conference, the company reaffirms its commitment to industry leadership and knowledge-sharing. In a rapidly evolving energy landscape, such platforms are essential in providing stakeholders with valuable insights while positioning Shell Oman as a driving force for progress—solidifying its vision for a more efficient, resilient, and greener future.

About Shell Oman Marketing Company

Shell Oman Marketing Company is a publicly listed company on Muscat Stock Exchange. Shell Oman operates in a multi downstream-business structure providing Mobility, Commercial, Lubricants, Marine, Bitumen and Aviation fuel products and services in Oman. The company owns and operates the only ISO-certified lubricants blending plant of its kind in Mina Al Fahal that produces Made-in-Oman Shell-branded lubricants for local and regional markets. Shell Oman excels in its commitment to local talent development, with more than 93% Omanisation rate across its workforce. The Company works to meet the Sultanate’s growing energy demands, and contributing to its prosperity in an economically, environmentally and socially responsible manner, by operating safely and ethically and creating sustainable value for the Omani community.

Enquiries

Mahmoud Al Abri

Acting GM – Corporate Relations

Shell Oman Marketing Company

Email: feedbackandissues-om@shell.com

