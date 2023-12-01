Fireworks displays, drone shows, exciting prizes and various cultural and entertainment events will dazzle visitors

The Festival grounds will be celebrating the heritage and achievements of the UAE

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Under the slogan of “Hayakum”, the Sheikh Zayed Festival, held at Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi welcomes visitors from all over the world on Friday to start its most awaited events and activities to celebrate the 52nd National Day of the UAE, featuring international civilizations and cultures at a global cultural and entertainment atmosphere.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival, which bears the name of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (may God rest his soul), celebrates UAE National Day with a program of events, activities and competitions that reflect the achievements of the UAE in terms of development and prosperity over the past decades. Citizens and residents of more than 200 nationalities can experience the national day celebrations, discover more about the Emirati heritage, and celebrate the spirit of union of the UAE.

The Festival will start welcoming visitors today for national day celebrations and it will run for three days from 4 p.m. until 1 a.m. These cultural and entertaining events aim to showcase the UAE's cultural heritage, emphasize the connection to UAE ancestors and its founding fathers, and highlight the importance of passing the legacy to future generations. The festivities will also emphasize Emirati traditions and customs to the diverse audience while celebrating the union of the emirates in 1971.

The Union Parade, which is scheduled for December 3rd, will reflect on the esteemed image of the nation, expressing patriotism and a deep sense of gratitude to the UAE and its leadership. It reflects the principles that highlight the UAE's development and growth as envisioned by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (may God rest his soul). The Union Parade stands as a genuine expression of the people's love for the country.

Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy diverse performances, including an orchestra show featuring unique musical compositions, performances by various UAE traditional bands showcasing folk songs, and captivating roaming entertainment by the Abu Dhabi Police Musical Band. The band will present traditional pieces, expressing profound sentiments of loyalty and belonging to the homeland. Various performances will present traditional arts, in addition to shows by the Abu Dhabi Police String Band, which will play traditional pieces that reflect the popular heritage of the UAE.

The Heritage Village will feature unique activities designed for visitors of diverse nationalities, providing insight into authentic Emirati heritage across its four environments: mountain, agriculture, marine, and desert. The village aims to showcase various aspects of popular heritage through handicrafts, emphasizing traditional art's connection to the present and its role in introducing generations to the human creativity and ancient heritage it represents for the people of the country. The World Civilizations Parade will also be roaming around the Festival grounds to showcase the international cultures and performances that contribute to the vibrant tapestry of the colorful celebrations.

The skies above the Sheikh Zayed Festival will light up with dazzling displays for the celebrations. Drone shows will form wonderful artistic formations that will illuminate the night sky, accompanied by celebratory music. The Emirates Fountain, one of the largest water fountains in the region, will showcase spectacular shows featuring lights, the vibrant colors of the UAE flag, music, and laser beams.

During the Union Day celebrations, visitors to the Festival will have opportunities to win valuable prizes through many diverse heritage competitions to be held in the squares and areas of the Festival. The Fun Fair City offers a different festive atmosphere through various games that suit all age groups, in addition to artistic performances and heritage competitions at the Children's Theater. The Children's City will also present workshops including various competitions, live performances, prizes and gifts for children. The little ones will have fun by competing in games, watching theatrical performances, enjoying talent shows, and many other surprises.

The Festival provides visitors with the opportunity to shop from all pavilions and sections that will offer discounts on the occasion. The Festival also provides exhilarating dining experiences in many local and international restaurants that meet the aspirations of all tastes in a family to celebrate the 52nd UAE National Day.

