Sharjah, UAE – The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) will host the highly anticipated “Women in Tech – Next Gen Living” Forum on September 29, 2025, bringing together global pioneers, innovators, and thought leaders to explore the future of technology and smart living.

The event comes amidst a global campaign to boost the engagement of women in technology fields, and focuses on highlighting the opportunities that exist for women, backed by cases studies of women who have distinguished themselves as techies.

Over the past years, SRTI Park has become a magnet for women professionals, entrepreneurs, and researchers from around the world. Previous editions of the Women in Tech Forum attracted over 700 participants representing more than 25 countries, underscoring Sharjah’s growing role as a global hub for dialogue, collaboration, and innovation in technology.

This year’s forum will feature keynote addresses, interactive panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions designed to inspire and empower women, while showcasing practical solutions for industries ranging from AI and robotics to sustainability and smart living.

Women in Tech: A Global Perspective

Despite significant progress, women remain underrepresented in technology sector. According to recent global statistics, women account for just 23% of the global tech workforce. Merely 14% of startup founders worldwide are women, and women-led startups receive less than 3% of global venture capital funding.

These figures underline the importance of platforms such as the Women in Tech Forum in bridging gaps, fostering opportunities, and accelerating gender balance in technology.

Role of SRTI Park

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, while stressing the significance of the forum, remarked: “Innovation thrives when diverse voices come together, and women’s participation in technology is crucial for building sustainable knowledge economies. At SRTI Park, our vision is to offer unique opportunities, especially for women, to create an innovation-driven ecosystem that empowers entrepreneurs, researchers, and companies to address global challenges.

“The Women in Tech Forum is not just an event, but an extension of our mission to support gender balance in science and technology, and to position Sharjah as a global hub for inclusive innovation. By showcasing the journeys of women leaders, and creating opportunities for young women to engage in AI, robotics, sustainability, and smart living, we are ensuring that the next generation is better equipped to lead.”

Registration is now open at: https://srtip.ae/women-in-tech/. Participation is open to students, academics, entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and anyone passionate about the role of women in shaping future technologies.