Sharjah: The Organising Committee of the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition “ACRES” confirmed that the Sharjah Executive Council's (SEC) decision to reduce property transaction fees at ACRES 2026, which will run from January 21 to 24, marks a significant milestone reinforcing the emirate’s strategy to position itself as a global hub for sustainable real estate investment.

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of SEC, approved the reduction in sale and purchase fees for transactions executed at the upcoming exhibition. The decision includes a 0.5 percent discount on selling fees for real estate developers, one percent on purchasing fees for UAE and GCC nationals, and two percent for buyers from other nationalities under freehold ownership and one percent under usufruct arrangements.

The Organising Committee noted that the Sharjah Executive Council's decision is expected to strengthen the exhibition’s overall impact by encouraging property developers to accelerate the launch of high-value projects while attracting new investors from all nationalities.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition 2026 is organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in collaboration with the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD) and Leader Events Management.

ACRES 2026 will take place at Expo Centre Sharjah, bringing together top-tier property developers, real estate investors, and tourism development companies from across the UAE and the region. It will also feature extensive participation from banks and financial institutions, mortgage providers, and real estate brokers.

The exhibition spans an area of 10,000 square meters and is projected to draw significant interest from real estate stakeholders and individuals from around the world seeking property and investment opportunities.

It will serve as a platform to explore the latest market trends and diverse investment opportunities while accessing exclusive and competitive investment offers, notably supported by the attractive incentives and facilitation measures provided by the Sharjah government for real estate developers and prospective property owners and investors.

The 2026 edition will also witness the unveiling of several new real estate projects and high-value developments making their market debut in the UAE and beyond.

Proactive approach

H.E. Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD), praised the Sharjah Executive Council’s decision to reduce the sale and purchase fees for transactions that will be executed at ACRES 2026. He highlighted the decision as a proactive move to support the real estate sector and enhance its competitiveness at both the local and regional levels.

He noted that the reduced fees offered during the exhibition will stimulate transaction activity, boost sales volumes, and strengthen investor confidence in Sharjah’s rapidly growing and evolving property market.

“We are confidence that this initiative will have a positive impact on the outcomes of ACRES 2026, driving sustainable growth across the real estate sector, in line with Sharjah’s vision to advance comprehensive development and further solidify its position as a vibrant, liveable, and investment-attractive city,” Al Shamsi added.

Strengthening investment appeal

For his part, H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that SEC’s decision reflects Sharjah’s commitment to supporting the real estate sector and enhancing its appeal to investors of all nationalities.

He pointed out that the decision is expected to drive higher transaction volumes, attract new market entrants, and reinforce the exhibition’s positioning as a key specialised real estate event in the UAE and the region.

Al Awadi further noted that the 2025 edition of ACRES recorded total transactions of AED 4.3 billion, marking growth exceeding 207% compared to 2024, with a record-breaking participation of over 110 exhibitors, representing major local and regional real estate development and investment companies.

Forward-looking vision

Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Representative Committee of the Real Estate Sector Business Group at SCCI and Chairman of the Organising Committee of the ACRES Real Estate Exhibition, stated that the Sharjah Executive Council’s decision reflects the leadership’s strategic and future-driven vision to advance the real estate sector growth and enhance the regulatory and legislative framework to enhance Sharjah’s overall investment appeal.

“The property market is witnessing a shift toward greater competitiveness and rising demand for value-driven real estate projects. The exemptions and incentives will help create an optimal environment to accelerate deal execution and expand transaction volumes,” he said.

Al Suwaidi further stressed that SEC’s decision will generate wider economic impact beyond the exhibition, by drawing new investor segments into the market and stimulating capital deployment with heightened confidence.

Elevating the exhibition’s market value

Meanwhile, Nawaf Obaid, CEO of Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition "ACRES” highlighted the Sharjah Executive Council’s decision as a strategic catalyst that strengthens the exhibition’s market impact and success, enhancing its value proposition for both investors and exhibitors.

He explained that lowering transaction fees offers direct operational support to companies seeking to expand market reach and accelerate deal closure, enabling more competitive pricing structures and increased flexibility for exhibitors while stimulating investor purchase decisions.

Obaid emphasised that these dynamics are expected to positively impact both the exhibition’s outcomes and overall market indicators. He further noted that sustained confidence among developers, built over previous editions, resulted in the complete reservation of exhibition space two months ahead of the event.

Increasing real estate transaction volumes

Engineer Raymond Khouzami, Vice Chairman of Al Thuriah Group, remarked that SEC’s decision to reduce property transaction fees at ACRES 2026 is a strategic move aligned with Sharjah’s leadership vision to boost sector competitiveness and stimulate urban and economic growth.

“This decision is expected to significantly drive higher transaction activity in the real estate sector during the exhibition period by providing strong incentives for prospective buyers and offering developers greater opportunities to close deals directly with investors within a supportive regulatory environment. ACRES has become a key platform for the real estate industry at both the national and regional levels,” he added.

Increasing real estate transaction levels

Eng. Abdulmohsen Al Hammadi, Chairman of Manazil Real Estate Group, emphasised that the decision is a strategic measure to strengthen Sharjah’s real estate investment appeal.

“The real estate sector is experiencing growing demand from investors seeking property ownership or residency in Sharjah, and this serves as an important incentive, reducing investment costs and stimulating transaction activity during the exhibition period, which typically witnesses the highest levels of property dealings and transactions,” he remarked.

Strengthening investor confidence

Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi, CEO of Alef Group said: “Sharjah’s real estate sector continues to demonstrate strong fundamentals, supported by clear and forward-thinking government policies that enhance the emirate’s competitive position. The Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department’s offer is a strategic economic enabler that will further strengthen investor appetite, stimulate transaction volumes, and reinforce Sharjah’s standing as a high-value and stable investment market.

Al Nuaimi added: “At Alef Group, we remain fully aligned with the emirate’s development priorities and are committed to delivering integrated, future-ready communities that contribute to Sharjah’s sustainable economic diversification. This initiative creates a more attractive environment for long-term investment, supports market maturity, and enables developers to accelerate projects that elevate the quality of life and expand Sharjah’s real estate offerings. We look forward to continuing our role in supporting the emirate’s growth and advancing its vision for a dynamic, innovation-driven property sector.”

Revitalising the real estate market

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada said, “We welcome the decision to reduce transaction fees during Acres 2026 as part of the ongoing broader efforts by the Sharjah government to boost investor confidence and accelerate real estate activity at the start of the year. This will further reinforce Sharjah’s position as one of the leading destinations for property investment”.

He disclosed that Arada, at ACRES 2026 Exhibition, will be showcasing two of Sharjah’s best-performing mega communities: Aljada, the Emirate’s largest mixed-use destination, and the latest masterplan of Masaar, the region’s first forested mega community.

In his statement, Farid Jamal, General Manager of Sales and Marketing at Ajmal Makan Real Estate Development Company, described the Sharjah government’s fee reduction during “ACRES 2026” as a strategic initiative that enhances investor opportunities by optimising value and lowering costs.

He acknowledged the efforts of the Sharjah government and event organisers in promoting a supportive investment environment. He added that Ajmal Makan remains committed to building investor confidence through projects offering tangible value and sustainable investment solutions.

Meanwhile, Mr. Andrea Nucera, Group CEO and Managing Director of Reportage Group, remarked: “We welcome initiatives introduced for Acres 2026 that continue to strengthen Sharjah’s real estate landscape and support both developers and investors. At Reportage Group, our mission has always been to deliver quality-driven, accessible, and sustainable communities that create long-term value for residents and investors. We see these efforts as aligned with our vision for a more dynamic and future-ready real estate sector in the emirate.”

Strategic partners

ACRES Real Estate Exhibition enjoys sponsorship from key governmental entities, including Sharjah Directorate of Town Planning and Survey (SDTPS), Sharjah Department of Housing, Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), and Sharjah City Municipality. Media sponsorship to the exhibition is provided by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.

Strategic partners include Alef Group, Platinum Sponsor Al Thuriah Group, Gold Sponsors Bee'ah Group and Al Rasikhoon Real Estate, and Silver Sponsor Reportage Properties.

The exhibition receives academic sponsorship from both the Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute and ThinkProp Institute, and support from the host Expo Centre Sharjah, with Site Global serving as the official sponsor of the exhibition's outdoor advertising campaigns.

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com