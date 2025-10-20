Sharjah: The Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) honoured the winners of the 25th edition of the Sharjah Award for Library Literature, in recognition of their research and professional contributions to advancing the libraries and information sector, and enhancing the role of knowledge in serving cultural and social development.

This took place during the opening ceremony of the Sharjah Award for Library Literature Forum 2025, hosted at the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) headquarters, in the presence of H.E. Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, alongside officials, academics, researchers and specialists in library and information sciences, representatives of Arab information institutions, and forum participants.

The first day of the forum was home to panel discussions and research papers addressing the future of libraries in the era of artificial intelligence, and the role of modern technologies in developing information services and knowledge management. The sessions also reviewed Arab and international experiences in digital transformation and smart digitisation. The



Speakers discussed the importance of continuous professional development for those working in the sector, and ways to build effective partnerships between information institutions and cultural and creative industries, to bolster libraries’ role as a centre for innovation and lifelong learning.

Honouring five winners across the award categories

H.E. Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri honoured the winners in the award’s three categories. The ceremony began with the research category, which included three winners: first place went to Dr. Riyadh bin Nasser Mohammed Al-Furaiji, second place to Dr. Yasmin Khalid, and third place to Dr. Abdul Rahman Ahmed Farraj.

The House of Wisdom in Sharjah was named the winner of the “Best Arab library or information institution” award category. The “Best practice or project in the specialised field” award category went to the Manuscripts and Knowledge Heritage Preservation Department at Khorfakkan University Library.

An integrated library ecosystem

In her speech at the opening ceremony, Eman Bushulaibi, Director of SPL, said: “For over a century, Sharjah has built an integrated library system across the emirate, keeping pace with advances in knowledge management and providing an interactive environment that bridges print and digital resources. This reflects the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, to preserve libraries' role as a cornerstone of personal and community development.”

She noted that the 25th edition of the award saw strong participation, reflecting its academic credibility in supporting research and reinforcing the role of information institutions in cultural development. This year, the committee received 48 research papers, including five joint submissions and 48 submissions, including five joint and 43 individual papers, submitted by 54 researchers from across the Arab region.

Continuous professional development

In a recorded speech titled “Continuous professional development in the era of artificial intelligence”, Man Yi Helen Chan, Chair of Continuing Professional Development and Workplace Learning at the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA), opened by thanking Her Highness Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi for her continued support for advancing libraries in the UAE and globally. She stressed the need for a comprehensive approach to upskilling professionals in the library and information sector, enabling them to adapt to rapid digital change. She highlighted IFLA’s role in promoting lifelong learning through initiatives aimed at developing AI competencies and broadening professional capabilities. Chan outlined several IFLA programmes supporting this work, including webinars and open sessions that brought together representatives from IFLA’s regional committees worldwide.

Library and AI: a new partnership

The first day of the forum featured a panel discussion titled “From service to partnership: how do artificial intelligence tools reshape the library’s role?”, exploring how AI is redefining the library from a traditional service model to a dynamic, technology-driven partner in knowledge delivery. Speakers discussed the need to move beyond legacy roles, adopt intelligent systems for data management and digitisation, and reposition academic libraries as interactive platforms that support digital literacy and research.

Speaking during the session, Dr. Hassan Awad M. Alsereihy, Professor of Information Science at King Abdulaziz University, said: “The philosophy behind libraries remains constant, but our tools and practices must evolve. The library is built to endure, adapting like a living system to technological change.”

For his part, Dr. Moemen Elnasharty, Assistant Professor of Digital Humanities & Library, Information Science and Digital Archives, Faculty of Arts, Cairo University, said: “AI has shifted the university library from a static repository to a digital platform for managing data. Libraries must integrate smart technologies to remain relevant.”

Adding to the conversation, Hani Abd El Latif El Sawi, the Head of Digitisation Services at Qatar National Library, said: Advanced cataloguing and digitisation tools now allow computers to read manuscripts with near-human accuracy, saving time while still relying on expert oversight.”

On the adoption of AI, Yrjo Lappalainen, an Assistant Professor and Data Services Librarian at Zayed University, said: “Academic libraries are becoming interactive research platforms. At Zayed University, we’ve introduced digital literacy programmes and built an AI assistant, Aisha, to help users access data and services efficiently.”

The first day concluded with the three research award winners presenting their findings and proposed innovations to improve knowledge management and respond to rapid technological change.