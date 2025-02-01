Sharjah: The Sharjah Pearls Exhibition, held under the umbrella of the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform as part of this year’s edition of the Jewels of Emirates Show at Expo Centre Sharjah, hosted an expert-led panel discussion exploring the historical and cultural journey of the UAE’s pearling industry.

Titled "The UAE: The Coast of Pearls Through the Ages”, the session sheds light on the rich heritage of pearl diving that spans centuries, highlighting the pioneering role the UAE’s coastlines plays in enriching the global pearl trade throughout history.

The session was attended by H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI); H.E Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman of SCCI, and H.E Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI.

Also present were Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, and Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, Director of Corporate Communication Department at SCCI, alongside a distinguished audience of visitors, jewellery designers, and professionals in the pearl industry and trade.

The discussion session featured insights from Dr. Sultan Al Amimi, an Emirati novelist, researcher, and critic and Chairman of the Emirates Writers Union; Abdulla Rashed Al Suwaidi, a renowned pearl diver and trader and Founder of Suwaidi Pearls; and Dr. Ali Saqr Al Suwaidi, a researcher and President of the Emirates Marine Environmental Group (EMEG).

The three experts explored three central themes, including the historical significance of pearls along the UAE’s coasts and their connection to the traditional pearl diving heritage in the Emirati marine environment. They also provided a deep dive into captivating storytelling of forefathers, offering an in-depth exploration of their experiences with pearl extraction.

In his remarks, H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais stressed the importance of documenting the heritage of pearl diving in the UAE, underscoring the professional values of persistence and determination which were crucial in this challenging profession that served as a livelihood and shaped the nation’s identity.

He also acknowledged the pivotal role of the pearl trade in establishing and strengthening commercial ties between the UAE and various countries around the globe.

For her part, Mona Sultan Al Suwaidi, Director of the Executive Office of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)’s Chairman and in charge of the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform, stated that the panel session is part of the Platform’s strategy to connect artisans and craftsmen with traditional Emirati gold and jewellery professions.

She emphasised the importance of the Jewels of Emirates Show as a premier platform to promote the rich history and cultural heritage of the pearling industry in the emirate of Sharjah.

Abdulla Rashed Al Suwaidi said that the panel session highlighted the UAE’s profound heritage of the pearling industry and its leadership in pearl fishing and trade.

He noted that the Sharjah Pearls Exhibition serves as an important platform for young Emiratis involving in the jewellery design and manufacturing sector, offering them an opportunity to explore the history of pearling industry, which they can leverage to create innovative designs that seamlessly blend traditional elements with contemporary trends.

The panel discussion delved into the historical significance of the UAE's coastlines, which supply the world with some of the finest pearls and natural treasures. The world's oldest natural pearl has been discovered on Marawah Island, off the coast of Abu Dhabi, dating back approximately 8,000 years.

The session also shed light on the pearl diving profession and the traditional practices and techniques employed by divers, including the use of nose clips and balance stones to dive into the depths of the sea. A series of key events and activities from the historical pearl diving seasons were also highlighted.

The session concluded with an open discussion, during which attendees showed significant interest in the presented material, expressing their admiration for the captivating presentation and the heritage narratives that revived the age-old tradition of pearl extraction.

