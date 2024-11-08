Sharjah, UAE: The Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) is participating in the 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair under the theme “This is How We Begin,” inviting visitors on an inspiring journey to explore its museums.

In celebration of this event, SMA has released a new publication titled “Sharjah Museums,” which takes readers on an enthralling journey through the diverse stories within Sharjah’s museums. This publication reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who stated, “Museums are made to educate our children and our future generations.” The book is a valuable addition to the cultural library of Sharjah, showcasing the emirate's dedication to preserving its rich heritage.

The book is organized into three comprehensive sections, each spotlighting a unique aspect of Sharjah’s museums, from historical artifacts to Islamic art and modern creativity. The first section, “History and Heritage,” delves into the stages of human existence in Sharjah, presenting rare artifacts from ancient periods, such as the camel figurine discovered in Muweilah, dating back to 900–600 BCE.

The second section, “Art and Culture,” explores Sharjah’s artistic and cultural legacy, showcasing Islamic art and contemporary works that celebrate both local and international creativity.

Finally, the “Discovery and Science” section highlights Sharjah’s contributions to knowledge and discovery, featuring scientific and exploration exhibits that captivate visitors of all ages.

To showcase historical travel techniques and their impact on civilizations, the SMA exhibition platform is designed with three immersive sections that take visitors on a journey of discovery, blending intellectual activities with heritage artifacts.

In the “Journey of Knowledge and Discovery” section, visitors are invited to engage in interactive experiences designed to inspire critical and creative thinking. This section features activities such as the “Color Square,” “Triangle Puzzle,” and “Sense of Touch,” which provide a hands-on experience in a thought-provoking environment.

At the heart of the platform is the “Travel and Exploration Exhibition,” where visitors can explore four unique artifacts from Sharjah Museums that evoke the spirit of discovery and the charm of past journeys. The journey begins with a camel figurine, symbolizing desert expeditions and the deep connection between Arabs and the desert. Discovered at the Muweilah archaeological site in Sharjah, this statue illustrates the camel’s resilience and its essential role in connecting communities across the desert.

Alongside it, an astrolabe crafted by Ahmed bin Al-Sarraj represents Islamic civilization’s significant advancements in navigation, orientation, and timekeeping. This astrolabe combines the unique features of Al-Zarqali’s disc with traditional designs, symbolizing scientific achievements that made exploration possible. Another highlight, the “Dera” compass, played a crucial role in maritime navigation, charting directions that led to new geographic discoveries and fostering cultural exchanges across seas.

The exhibition also features the ‘Khorfakkan’ painting by Emirati artist Abdulqader Al Rais, celebrating Sharjah’s maritime heritage. This artwork captures the natural harbor of Khorfakkan on Sharjah’s eastern coast, reflecting marine life and the historical significance of sea voyages that enhanced trade and cultural exchange between civilizations.

The final section, the “Gift Shop,” presents visitors with an array of cultural souvenirs inspired by Sharjah’s museums. This collection includes various cultural, historical, and heritage publications from Sharjah Museums, allowing visitors to take home a memento of their experience. It also offers themed publications that reflect topics explored within the museum’s specialized collections and temporary exhibitions.

SMA's platform at the Sharjah International Book Fair, located in Hall 5, Stand N-22, will be open from November 6 to 17. Operating hours are 10 am to 10 pm on weekdays, extending to 11 pm on Thursdays and Saturdays, and from 4 pm to 11 pm on Fridays. SMA invites everyone to visit its platform and experience stories of travel and discovery that have shaped civilizations.