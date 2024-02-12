Sharjah: With the purpose to offer a diverse and enriching experience for photography enthusiasts during the 13th Sharjah Light Festival (SLF) taking place from February 7 to 18, a number of specialised workshops and a photowalk have been revealed as part of a collaboration with FotoUAE, a photography platform dedicated to supporting photographers in the UAE through the online publication of photos captured within the nation. These activities, carefully curated to cater to varying interests and skill levels, aim to provide participants with mentorship and guidance to level up their skills.

Maysoun Hassan Al Hosany, Media Department Manager at SCTDA, said, “We are excited to collaborate with FotoUAE platform to offer diverse experiences for photography enthusiasts during the 13th Sharjah Light Festival. Our aim is to enrich the visual and photographic content of the festival and encourage the public to showcase their talents by providing them with a unique opportunity to capture the essence of the Light Festival. This partnership reflects SCTDA’s commitment to nurturing local talents and inspiring the youth, and making Sharjah a destination of art, culture, and heritage in the region.”

Inviting the public to expand their photographic skills

As a start to the series, enthusiasts were able to take a photographic journey led by Ola Allouz, Founder of FotoUAE, for the ‘Al Dhaid Fort Photowalk’, on Friday, February 9, 2024, from 6-9 PM. A photowalk is a communal activity where camera enthusiasts gather in a group to walk around and take inspired pictures of their surroundings, sharing experiences, and learning from one another. This unique experience invited participants to explore the historic Al Dhaid Fort, capturing the enchanting light displays of SLF 2024 in a distinctive setting.

On Monday, February 12, 2024, the upskilling workshops will commence with the ‘Double Exposure Workshop’, led by photographer Ola Allouz, Founder of FotoUAE, and in collaboration with the leading imaging and camera equipment manufacturer, Fujifilm. The workshop will take place at the Khalid Lagoon at Al Majaz, from 6-9 PM, and will educate participants on the intricacies of creating photographic compositions through the double exposure technique. Participants will apply their learnings on the light shows in both Khalid Lagoon and Al Noor Mosque.

For those intrigued by the art of chronicling a visual tale through photography, the ‘Storytelling Workshop’ with instructor Abdalla AlAstad, is scheduled for Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at the Al Hamriyah New General Souq in Sharjah, from 6-9 PM. Participants will be able to discover the craft of conveying narratives through visual storytelling, and improve their photography skills, white reflecting the story and the message of the light show through their lenses.

On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, the ‘iPhone Workshop’ with instructor Muhammad Alchaar will take place from 6-9 PM at the Sharjah Mosque. This workshop is tailored to harness the potential of mobile photography, exploring techniques and creative approaches under the guidance of an experienced professional. Participants will capture the beauty of the mosque's architectural and Islamic details illuminated in the light show titled 'A Sublime Canvas'.

Concluding the series is a ‘Videography Workshop’ in collaboration with Fujifilm, scheduled for Thursday, February 15, 2024, from 6-9 PM at the iconic Sharjah Police Headquarters Building. Instructed by Ram Manoj, this workshop will guide participants through the intricacies of videography, offering valuable insights into capturing engaging visual narratives, while highlighting the unique architectural details of this modern landmark.

The partnership extends to a competition managed by FotoUAE, where the participant with the most outstanding work for each activity will receive a prize sponsored by Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority. For more information and to register for free visit https://sardfoto.com/blogs/upcoming or https://www.instagram.com/foto.uae/.

About Sharjah Light Festival

The Sharjah Light Festival, organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), has evolved into a premier event attracting over a million visitors annually. Beyond its renowned light shows, SLF serves as a platform to celebrate the heritage, culture, and architectural wonder of the emirate, while encouraging creativity, innovation, and collaboration among the creative community.

The 13th edition of SLF, featuring light shows crafted by 15+ international artists across 12 locations in Sharjah. The festival will use energy-efficient lighting technologies to transform the facades of landmarks into a vibrant tapestry of colours, celebrating Sharjah's rich history and heritage. The festival aims to unite different cultures and civilizations, using the universal language of light.