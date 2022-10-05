Sharjah: The Government of Sharjah announced its participation in the GITEX Technology Week 2022, to be held from the 10-14 October at the World Trade Center in Dubai. 10 Sharjah Government entities will showcase at their pavilion, 15 projects and initiatives that aim to improve government services provided to individuals and organisations.

Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Sharjah Government pavilion at GITEX and Director of Sharjah Digital Office, said: “Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and for the benefit of sustainable development in all fields and the development of the quality of all services provided, the Government of Sharjah is showcasing through its participation at GITEX Technology Week 2022, the different projects and initiatives that have already been implemented in the government bodies of Sharjah to facilitate access to services”.

Sheikh Saud added: “With the cooperation of government entities in Sharjah, we have made remarkable progress in the field of digital transformation. What we have achieved so far is the stepping stone of a fast-paced journey to realise our national strategy – which will be the base for future generations - and provide the best governmental services globally.”

“Through its presence at GITEX Technology Week, the government of Sharjah is supporting the nation’s mission to realise the UAE centennial strategy 2071 – to make the UAE government the best in the world.”

The Sharjah Government Pavilion at GITEX includes the participation of the Department of Town Planning and Survey in Sharjah, the Sharjah Police Science Academy, Sharjah City Municipality, Sharjah Archeology Authority, Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Kalba City Municipality, Sharjah International Airport Authority, Sharjah Finance Department, Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services and Sharjah Digital Office.

The pavilion is located in the Arena Hall in the World Trade Center in Dubai. Its design embodies the slogan, "Together, Integrating People and Technology” to provide a unique experience for visitors that ensures interaction with the displayed technologies, as well as providing an open space for discussions with partners from the UAE and all participating countries.

The Higher Committee of the Sharjah Government Pavilion at GITEX Technology Week 2022 is working with government entities to enhance cooperation with the private sector and international companies participating in the exhibition to develop the emirate’s digital infrastructure in line with the digital development worldwide and the needs of customers, with the aim of improving the quality of services provided to the public, and developing communication mechanisms to serve the community and visitors, and attract more investors to work in an integrated environment for successful and sustainable progress .

-Ends-

For media enquiries, please contact: pr.gitex@sdo.shj.ae