Dubai: – His Excellency Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of the Department of Government Relations of Sharjah visited the Sharjah Government Pavilion at GITEX Global today. He was welcomed by Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Sharjah Government Pavilion at GITEX Global and Director of Sharjah Digital Office. The Government of Sharjah’s Pavilion in the Arena Hall was buzzing with activity as it hosted senior government officials and held virtual reality workshop simulating the future of governments in the metaverse.

Officials visiting the pavilion included Her Excellency Asma Rashid Bin Taliah, Secretary General of Sharjah Executive Council, His Excellency Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Head of Sharjah Department of Housing, His Excellency Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Economic Development Department, His Excellency Abdullah Khalifa Yaroof Al Sabousi, Head of Sharjah Islamic Affairs Department, Dr Rashid Khamis Al Naqbi, Chairman of the Khorfakkan Municipal Council, His Excellency Obaid Saeed Obaid Al Tunaiji, Director General of Sharjah City Municipality, His Excellency Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Director of Sharjah Entrepreneurship Foundation (Ruwad), Her Excellency Mona Abdul Karim Al Yafei, Director of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, Her Excellency Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, and Her Excellency Noor Ali Al Noman, Director of Sharjah E-Government.

The Government of Sharjah’s Pavilion simulated a virtual workday in a future government in a workshop, ‘UAE Strategy in the Metaverse’. The workshop was led by Khalifa Al Jaziri Al Shehhi, Advisor at the UAE’s Ministry of Economy for Metaverse and AI, and Dr Marwan Al Zarooni, Strategic Advisor at Digital Dubai, and included a live presentation of meetings and signing of bilateral agreements in a virtual world. Additional workshops by leading tech experts provided insight into the metaverse world and discussed strengths, weaknesses, threats and opportunities in the world of Web 3.0, including the journey of an Emirati in Web 3.0.

Innovative projects showcasing at the pavilion garnered considerable interest by visiting experts and government officials. Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) has developed a high-tech interactive map for prospective tenants to search for property based on geographical location, average rental value and type of leased property. The smart service saves time and effort for customers and provides the most suitable option for the user. SCM is committed to bolstering customer experience by enhancing its smart services through its channels.

10 Sharjah Government entities are exhibiting 15 projects and initiatives at GITEX Global. The pavilion’s design embodies the slogan, ‘Together, Integrating People and Technology’ and is showcasing cutting-edge technologies in the field of tourism, commerce, archeology, and government services. GITEX Global is being held at Dubai World Trade Center from 10-14 October 2022.

