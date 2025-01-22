Sharjah: Kalba City will host, tomorrow evening (Thursday), the official opening of the debut edition of “Pearl of the East Coast” festival, which is organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and is set to run until January 26, 2025.

Held at Kalba Hanging Gardens, the festival aims to stimulate economic and tourism activity in the Eastern Region, highlight Kalba's unique tourist attractions and environmental diversity, and preserve the UAE’s rich cultural heritage and ancestral crafts.

The festival promises to deliver a comprehensive cultural experience, allowing visitors to explore Kalba's illustrious past, vibrant present, and bright future through six themed tracks.

These tracks showcase the city's cultural legacy featuring equestrian traditions, traditional crafts of forefathers, handicrafts, and marine environments. The festival also highlights contemporary activities in the economic, agricultural, and commercial sectors, addressing forward-looking themes such as tourism, food security, and sustainable agriculture.

The “Pearl of the East Coast” festival sheds light on key agricultural initiatives that contribute to the development of this vital sector. It provides local farmers with an opportunity to showcase the region's diverse crops, such as lemons, nabags, olives, and pomegranates.

The festival also includes displays of a variety of food products that support local food security, in partnership with the Department of Agriculture and Livestock and Maliha Dairy Farm.

Moreover, it underscores the significance of mangrove trees, with activities designed to educate visitors on how to protect and nurture these trees, highlighting their key role in maintaining biodiversity and sustainable marine ecosystems.

The festival’s diverse tracks encompass a series of activities and events that explore Kalba’s marine life, held in cooperation with the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority. These events reflect the deep connection between humans and the sea, enriched by sea tales and storytelling rooted in maritime culture and traditions.

Visitors can participate in educational workshops offering hands-on experiences in crafting traditional fishing tools, such as nets and lines, in addition to learning the craft of boatbuilding.

As an important aspect of wildlife, the festival highlights Kalba’s different types of birds of prey, with a focus on the Kalba Center for Birds of Prey, one of the UAE’s prominent environmental landmarks. Visitors will have the chance to gain in-depth knowledge about these majestic creatures through a series of activities and educational lectures conducted in cooperation with the Center.

The festival also includes a dedicated track for equestrian activities. This track features specialised platforms showcasing a variety of equestrian supplies and essentials, such as advanced saddles, bridles, and horse grooming tools, reflecting the development of this noble sport.

Throughout its three-day run, the “Pearl of the East Coast” festival will host a diverse lineup of entertainment and cultural activities designed to raise cultural awareness among younger generations and encourage visitors to delve deeper into the UAE’s heritage. Highlights include live traditional performances featuring folk dances, songs, and music and poetry recitals.

The festival, open to the public from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM, will also include various competitions, most notably the “Pearl of the East Coast for Creativity” contest offering valuable prizes for the best photo coverage of the festival.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com