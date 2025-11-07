Sharjah: Sharjah Asset Management (SAM), the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, has concluded its participation at the 2025 World Travel Market (WTM) in London, one of the leading global events in the tourism and travel sector, which attracted a distinguished gathering of decision-makers, investors, and industry experts from around the world.

Representing the company at the exhibition were Salim Al Madfa, Chief Officer, Corporate Communications department & Customer Experience Sector and Mohammed Al Jarwan, Customer Experience Manager. The delegation held a series of meetings with several local and international partners to explore collaboration opportunities and exchange expertise across investment, tourism, and hospitality sectors.

Salim Al Madfa commented:"SAM’s participation at the World Travel Market reflects the company’s commitment to strengthening its investments in the hospitality and tourism sectors, while exploring new opportunities aligned with its sustainable economic development strategy. It also seeks to establish strategic partnerships that support growth and development across SAM’s investment portfolio, further reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leading regional business and investment hub and consolidating its status as an attractive destination for tourism and investment at both regional and international levels."

This participation underscores SAM’s dedication to maintaining an active presence at international platforms to showcase its projects, achievements, and future plans, thereby enhancing opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange with other participants.

About Sharjah Asset Management:

Sharjah Asset Management is the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah. It aims to realise its vision of fostering economic and social development and accelerating sustainable economic growth in the emirate. Through partnerships with the public and private sectors, SAM encourages investment, promotes corporate social responsibility, optimises resource use, and ensures the sustainable well-being of the Sharjah community.