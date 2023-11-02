Sharjah: In celebration of UAE Flag Day, Sharjah Asset Management Company, the investment arm of the Sharjah government, organised a series of national and heritage events at Souq Al Jubail. These events serve as a reflection of the noble values and sentiments embodied by the UAE flag, which resonate deeply with Emirati traditions and customs, while promoting values of loyalty, belonging, and love among dedicated employees.

The celebration began with the hoisting of the United Arab Emirate flag in front of the Jebel Ali Market building, one of Sharjah Asset Management's projects. The flag salute was performed in the presence of the company's leadership and executives, with the participation of the company's employees. This symbolic act reaffirmed the company’s unwavering commitment to continue the journey of hard work and dedication, contributing to the progress of the nation, and ensure that the flag of the United Arab Emirates flies high and proud among the nations of the world.

His Excellency Salim Saeed Al Midfa, CEO of the Corporate Communications department and Customer Service sector at Sharjah Asset Management, extended his warmest congratulations and greetings on this occasion to the wise leadership. He said, "UAE Flag Day, observed on November 3rd annually, provides us with an opportunity to wholeheartedly express the values of good citizenship that bind our sense of belonging, dedication to work, and our achievements in raising the flag of the UAE. This is a celebration of the remarkable civilizational and humanitarian milestones that have been achieved on this sacred land."



The Al Midfa added, "On this occasion, we embody our unity under our wise leadership, and express our deep sense of belonging, identity, and love for a flag that symbolizes sovereignty, unity, pride, and honor. Under its shade, a modern state was built in record time, capable of writing success stories that have earned respect worldwide. It has propelled Emirati aspirations into space, leaving an indelible cultural legacy in various domains, both regionally and globally."

Introduction to Sharjah Asset Management Company:

Sharjah Asset Management Company is the investment arm of the Sharjah government. It aims to realize its vision of enhancing economic and social development, supporting and accelerating the wheel of sustainable economy in the emirate. This is achieved through partnerships with the public and private sectors, encouraging investment, and promoting social responsibility by optimally utilizing resources to meet the needs of the community in the Emirate of Sharjah and ensuring their sustainable well-being.

-Ends-