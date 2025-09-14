Jeddah - The Saudi Expo Real Estate Development and Ownership (SEREDO) event in Jeddah concluded on Thursday, September 12, 2025, attracting over 30,000 visitors and featuring a variety of real estate and financing options from local and international developers and banks.

The three-day exhibition was sponsored by the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing and highlighted real estate deals and investment opportunities, supporting the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals for homeownership and economic diversification.

This year's SEREDO 2025 exhibition featured projects with a contemporary flair, reflecting the needs of investors and those seeking unique real estate opportunities that combine the concepts of luxury and modernity, while also presenting the latest trends in sustainability and technological development in the real estate sector.

The exhibition also featured a number of major real estate companies and developers, offering exclusive offers and competitive benefits to investors.

Training courses and workshops discussed the latest developments in the real estate market and best practices in sustainable real estate development.

The exhibition is being organized under the auspices of the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, as part of its efforts to support home ownership programs aimed at raising home ownership rates for Saudi families to 70%.

This is intended to achieve the goals of the Housing Program, one of the programs of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, stimulate the private sector, and enhance the quality of real estate offerings.