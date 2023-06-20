Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), one of the Middle East’s fastest growing securities exchanges, has successfully concluded its second roadshow in London in collaboration with HSBC.

The roadshow – which formed part of HSBC Middle East’s second GCC stock exchange conference – reinforces the exchange’s focus on driving engagement with its increasingly institutional and global investor base. The roadshow was well attended and attracted major international and institutional investors, while ADX’s delegation included senior executives from ADX-listed companies and the exchange.

With a growing and diverse number of sectors represented on the exchange, the listed companies in attendance included both long-standing ADX-listed companies across core sectors such as banking, real estate and oil and gas as well as newly listed companies across the healthcare, technology, AI and F&B sectors.

The ADX delegation included representatives from Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Abu Dhabi Ports, ADNOC Distribution, ADNOC Drilling, ADNOC Gas, Al Yah Satellite Communications Company, Aldar Properties, Americana Restaurants, Bayanat, Borouge, Burjeel Holdings, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Fertiglobe, Presight AI and TAQA. Moreover, and reflecting the connectedness of ADX to the wider Abu Dhabi corporate ecosystem and the strong demand from investors, the roadshow was also attended by senior executives from Mubadala and ADNOC Group.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said: “The size of ADX’s senior delegation to London and the scale of institutional investors represented at the event highlight Abu Dhabi’s growing appeal among international investors. The successful roadshow underscores the attention ADX-listed companies are garnering in international markets and the unique growth stories and value that they bring to investors around the world. With a dynamic, diversified, and active capital market, we continue to be recognized as a strong regional economic catalyst, bolstered by the exchange’s recent and successful IPOs, which garnered high levels of interest and demand from global institutional investors. We look forward to leveraging our strong pipeline and ongoing engagement programme to continue forging relationships – and driving further investment on ADX – beyond this roadshow."

“The UAE economy is a hub of market activity across the Middle East, as evidenced by the ongoing boom in IPO listings across the country. Despite ongoing global challenges, the UAE economy has been resilient and that is reflected in surging demand from investors, seeking access to this rapidly-emerging market.” said Mohamed Al Marzouqi, CEO of HSBC UAE

The two-day roadshow, which ended on June 16, saw the ADX delegation conduct 18 investor meetings, split across 8 one-on-one meetings and 8 group meetings. Collectively, the delegation met a total of 20 institutional investors, including some of the largest public market investors and asset managers, who together manage north of $10 trillion in assets under management.

Over the course of the roadshow – set against a backdrop of considerable equity capital market activity on ADX in contrast with the slowdown in IPOs on global markets – senior executives from ADX and its listed companies supported the case for Abu Dhabi’s growing prominence as a thriving investment hub and home for institutional capital. The discussions highlighted the growing opportunity on the ADX amid a thriving UAE economy, the market’s strong long-term fundamentals, the value and growth levers driving each respective listed company’s equity story and ADX’s strategy to attract more issuers, increase liquidity and market capitalization.

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on November 15 of the year 2000 by Local Law No. (3) Of 2000, the provisions of which vest the market with a legal entity of autonomous status, independent finance, and management. The Law also provides ADX with the necessary supervisory and executive powers to exercise its functions. On 17th March 2020, ADX was converted from a "Public Entity" to a "Public Joint Stock Company PJSC" pursuant to law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi's diversified economy.

ADX is a market for trading securities; including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE "Towards the next 50" agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE's strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified, and high value-added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.

