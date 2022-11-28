Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: In celebration of the 51st UAE National Day, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, and its subsidiary hospitals have announced a host of events and activities across its facilities to mark the occasion. The events program at SEHA hospitals comprises of health, entertainment, cultural, and artistic activities that shed light on the inspiring achievements of the UAE’s health sector since the birth of the federation.



Celebrations have already kicked off on November 22nd at Al Ain Hospital, and continuing across the facilities with a variety of activities that included live shows, traditional songs, Emirati folk dances, traditional dishes, and competitions, reminding patients and visiting family members of the country’s heritage and pride. The course of activities is scheduled to conclude on November 28, ahead of the country’s long-awaited public holiday.

Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti, Group Chief Executive Officer, SEHA, said: “SEHA facilities celebrated and honour our country’s wise leadership and incredible achievements over the past 51 years. As the largest healthcare network, we are proud to meet the healthcare needs of people living in the Emirates and would like to share our warmest wishes to everyone across the nation as we eagerly look towards a bright and prosperous future for the UAE.”

About SEHA:

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC–SEHA – is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the UAE's largest integrated healthcare platform.

SEHA is committed to continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,000 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers and 3 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treating more than five million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae