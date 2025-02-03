SEF 2025 featured 300 global speakers, 10 curated zones, and 5 unique stages, delivering a diverse and impactful agenda for attendees.

Over 250 activities and 400 exclusive investor meetings, equipping entrepreneurs with actionable insights and opportunities.

With 150 startup pods, SEFFY Awards, pitch competition, and interactive spaces, SEF 2025 celebrated and showcased emerging talent.

The festival’s expanded program and global appeal showcased Sharjah as a leading hub for entrepreneurship and innovation.

Three strategic MOUs signed at SEF 2025 pave the way for global collaboration and innovation.

SEF 2025 concludes with a musical evening featuring top artists from the region, including Egyptian icon Hamza Namira.

Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi: SEF 2025 stands as a testament to what can be achieved when a community comes together with purpose and passion.

Sharjah: The 8th edition of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) welcomed a record-setting 14,000 attendees and 300 global speakers across 10 specially curated zones and five impressive stages. The festival concluded, revealing the dates for their 9th edition, which will take place from 31st January - 1st February, 2026.

SEF 2025 fostered an environment that empowered entrepreneurs, further strengthening Sharjah’s role as a hub for innovation and enterprise. Its dynamic agenda provided valuable opportunities for business growth, including networking sessions, funding avenues, and increased exposure for small and medium enterprises. Engaging discussions and interactive panels covered a range of topics, equipping attendees with practical insights to refine their ideas and scale their ventures. Additionally, three landmark MOUs were signed between local entities and global industry leaders, reinforcing Sharjah’s commitment to an innovation-driven, founder-focused ecosystem and solidifying its appeal to entrepreneurs from the region and around the world.

Commenting on the resounding success of SEF 2025, organized by Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), CEO H.E. Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, stated, “Under the visionary leadership and strategic guidance of our Chairperson, Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Sheraa has expanded the entrepreneurial opportunities within the region and positioned Sharjah as a global hub for innovation and collaboration. SEF 2025 stands as a testament to what can be achieved when a community comes together with purpose and passion and exemplified our theme of “Where We Belong.” This year’s festival has set new standards and broken records while effectively equipping entrepreneurs with the tools, knowledge, and networks to thrive, forging strong and prosperous connections that will drive the ecosystem forward for years to come. Together, we are building a future where innovation knows no bounds, and where every entrepreneur feels they truly belong.”

A festival of growth and global attraction

The 2-day festival concluded with musical performances by the region’s top artists. The highlight of the evening was a crowd-pulling act by Egyptian icon Hamza Namira.

SEF 2025 has showcased an incredible year-on-year growth, doubling its program size and expanding its festival grounds to accommodate its ever-increasing scope and global appeal.

One of the standout features of SEF 2025 was its proactive support for startups and innovators through 250+ activities, including 45 workshops. Over 150 startup pods provided a platform for emerging ventures to showcase their ideas, while 400 exclusive investor meetings held within the SEF Investor Lounge, opened doors to potential funding and mentorship opportunities. The SEF x 1Tank Startup Pitch Competition, with grants totaling AED 200,000 and potential investor funding of up to AED 500,000, was another highlight of the festival, offering a springboard for the next generation of disruptors. The SEFFY Awards further celebrated the achievements of individuals and organizations within Sharjah’s expansive ecosystem, recognizing their contributions to innovation and entrepreneurship.

Strategic partnerships and lasting impact

SEF 2025 was a catalyst for meaningful partnerships, with the signing of three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), each positioned to have a lasting impact on the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

On the opening day, Microsoft came together with Sheraa, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), and the American University of Sharjah (AUS), to forge a partnership aimed at driving innovation and digital transformation. The MoU marks a significant step in leveraging Microsoft’s AI solutions to enhance decision-making capabilities and boost collaboration amongst the partnering entities.

Another landmark agreement was penned by the Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park (SRTIP) and Enterprise Ireland marked a major step in fostering international cooperation and knowledge exchange.

A third MoU was signed on the second day of SEF 2025, establishing a collaboration between venture capital firm ‘1MoreThing Venture Studio’ and Sheraa. The partnership aims to attract global startups to Sharjah, offering them access to an incredible network of investors, mentors, and resources.