Sharjah: The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) continues to solidify its reputation as a gathering for global pioneers and innovative minds, and this year, the festival has revealed the introduction of three new zones designed to cater to diverse aspects of entrepreneurship. Shining a spotlight on local talent and ingenuity, the Made in Sharjah Zone, powered by Sharjah Investment & Development Authority (Shurooq), the Bank of Sharjah, and the Sharjah Business Women's Council (SWBC), celebrates the Emirate’s homegrown success stories. By showcasing the incredible achievements of local entrepreneurs and changemakers, this new zone provides a platform for Sharjah’s brightest minds to connect and inspire.

SEF 2025 also introduces the newly added SEF Academy, a dedicated space for skill development and education, which will feature free workshops and masterclasses, reflecting the festival’s comprehensive approach to entrepreneurship and professional growth. Additionally, the festival will host the SEF Vault, powered by the Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), featuring an exclusive lounge for VIP guests and speakers as well as a dedicated leadership suite.

Celebrating local enterprise

The Made in Sharjah Zone - featuring over 50 speakers and startups - is an exclusive space dedicated to showcasing the emirate’s booming startup ecosystem and the brilliant founders that have been supported and guided by Sheraa. The centerpiece of this newly added zone will be the Community Stage, celebrating Sharjah’s entrepreneurial spirit by featuring notable entrepreneurs such as Chef Meera, Michelin star-trained chef and Founder of Heeb, gaming pioneers Hamad Al Shamsi, co-founder and General Manager of TITAN, and Mohammed Al Kaabi, a YouTuber renowned for his ‘UAE Skills’ channel; as well as many others behind Sharjah’s homegrown success stories.

Beyond the stage, the zone offers an immersive experience with five engaging workshops, creative instagrammable installations like the iconic Kazan display, an exhibition chronicling Sharjah’s rich history, and experiential retail pods. Each feature contributes to an inspiring and interactive environment that celebrates innovation, fosters networking, and invites attendees to connect with Sharjah’s leading startups.

Equipping tomorrow’s leaders

Reflecting Sheraa’s dedicated efforts to instil entrepreneurial excellence within founders and future changemakers, the SEF Academy will provide an invaluable agenda that will impart knowledge, skills and leadership qualities needed to navigate the rapidly changing business world. With its focus on hands-on learning, the Academy will host upskilling workshops and masterclasses, catering to both budding and seasoned entrepreneurs.

Redefining VIP Experiences

This year’s edition will also feature the SEF Vault, powered by Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), reimagining the festival’s VIP experience with an expanded exclusive lounge and a state-of-the-art Leadership Suite. This exclusive zone is designed to provide global leaders, VIP guests, and speakers with a sophisticated and enriching environment, ensuring meaningful networking opportunities and an elevated festival experience tailored to influential attendees.

Sheikha Hind bint Majid Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC), said: “Through our support of the ‘Made in Sharjah Zone’ at SEF 2025, we aim to highlight the incredible local talent within the region, and the achievements of Sharjah’s entrepreneurs and changemakers. By celebrating homegrown success, especially that of female entrepreneurs and business women, we remain committed to cultivating a business ecosystem where creativity flourishes, collaboration thrives, and every entrepreneur has the opportunity to grow

Commenting on the growth of the festival, H.E. Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa said, “We have meticulously curated the zones at this year’s event to give representation to the many aspects of entrepreneurship, and foster meaningful interactions among like-minded attendees. By expanding our scope, introducing new specialised zones, and partnering with key ecosystem stakeholders, we aim to strengthen Sharjah’s entrepreneurial landscape and drive regional growth. These collaborations are important in shaping next generation leaders, equipping them with the skills and mindset needed to transform challenges into opportunities.

Elaborating on their strategic vision, H.E. Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, CEO of Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat) said, “We are honored to be a supporter of this year’s Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival, underscoring our commitment to nurturing talent, driving innovation, and contributing to a sustainable future. By powering the SEF Vault, we aim to champion global leadership, creating an extraordinary space where visionary minds converge, collaborate, and inspire - elevating the very essence of entrepreneurial excellence."

Commenting on their involvement in this year’s festival, CEO of Bank of Sharjah, Mohamed Khadiri, said, “At Bank of Sharjah, we remain dedicated to driving innovation and nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit that fuels economic growth and diversification. Our sponsorship of the ‘Made in Sharjah Zone’ reflects our commitment to supporting initiatives that promote creativity, collaboration, and sustainable development. Through this partnership, we reaffirm our resolve to empower entrepreneurs and innovators, contributing to a brighter future for Sharjah and the UAE.”

Organised by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), and taking place from 1-2 February, 2025 at the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park under the theme ‘Where We Belong’, this year’s festival aims to address the diverse needs of entrepreneurs, from personal well-being to professional excellence, setting a new standard for the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Visit https://sharjahef.com/ to learn more and secure your place at the region’s most impactful entrepreneurial event.