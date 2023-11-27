Exhibition organized by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA)

ADIFE held in conjunction with the ninth Abu Dhabi Dates Exhibition organized by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with the Khalifa International Award for Date Palms and Agricultural Innovation

More than 550 local and international companies to participate in the current session of ADIFE, an increase of 19% over last year

Exhibiting companies from more than 50 countries around the world, including 12 countries participating for the first time, to join the exhibition

1,300 brands participating in 26 international pavilions and 260 international buyers

ADIFE 2023 covers an area of ​​more than 28 thousand square meters

The ninth session of the Abu Dhabi Dates Exhibition will host 20 countries, including 3 countries participating for the first time, in addition to 79 brands displaying 65 new products

Abu Dhabi: – Under the generous patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), the second edition of the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE) was launched today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

The exhibition welcomed the visit of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, joined by high-level officials including His Excellency Saeed Al Bahri Al Ameri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, and His Excellency Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group, and His Excellency Dr. Abdel Wahab Zayed, Secretary General of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, along with a number of other Excellencies and senior officials present in the UAE.

Organized by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with ADAFSA, the second edition of the exhibition with its accompanying sessions and special events is set to run for three days until 29 November.

In its current session, ADIFE will host more than 550 local and international companies – representing an increase of 19% over last year – displaying the latest products and innovations in food manufacturing and production. Exhibiting companies came from more than 50 countries worldwide, including 12 countries participating for the first time.

Saeed Al Bahri Al Ameri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, said: “The Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition represents the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’s keenness to encourage investment in the food industry sector by providing a comprehensive platform to showcase the great potential of this sector, in line with the UAE’s vision of advancing production in local food and agricultural industries to strengthen food security system. ADIFE plays a role in achieving this vision by enabling local companies and manufacturers to adopt the best international practices and standards, promote a culture of food safety, integrate advanced technologies, and raise the quality of national products through strategic partnerships that strengthen the food supply chain locally, regionally and internationally. The exhibition also enables food producers to compete in local, regional and international markets and advance the economic diversification and development that the country is witnessing.”

His Excellency Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “We are pleased to welcome the world to the second session of ADIFE, which supports the UAE’s vision of enhancing its competitive position in all economic sectors, including the growing food industry sector, as it brings together leading global experts, businesses and visitors concerned with this vital sector to explore promising opportunities. Attendees can look forward to discussing potential business growth and expansion, learn about the latest trends and innovations, establish partnerships, and develop business relationships. The exhibition also enables leading national companies to highlight the development achieved by national industries and products in the field of food innovation. This year’s exhibition will see record-breaking participation due to its importance in showcasing agricultural and food commodities and supporting infrastructure and logistics across all food, beverage and equipment production processes.”

Darren Johnson, CEO of Capital Events, said: "At ADIFE, we're setting the stage for the pinnacle of global food innovation by bringing together industry leaders, renowned speakers, and exhibitors from all over the world. This year, we spotlight a comprehensive range of features, coupled with insightful sessions delving into the future development of the food industry.

Our platform offers an unparalleled opportunity for leading international brands to demonstrate their latest innovations in the F&B market, explore investment avenues, and play a key role in strengthening the global food security ecosystem."

ADIFE is held in conjunction with the ninth Abu Dhabi Dates Exhibition, organized by the ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation. This event gives an opportunity for visitors and concerned businesses to explore promising opportunities in the date trade sector. The exhibition will see the participation of 20 countries, including 3 countries participating for the first time, in addition to 79 brands displaying 65 new products.

Dr. Abdel Wahab Zayed, Secretary General of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, said: “The Ninth Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition is an annual event that is eagerly awaited by suppliers and providers of the finest types of dates and their associated products from all over the world. They will explore ways to improve the date trade across the region and the world by exchanging expertise and experiences and improving the production process. In this important industry, the employment of the latest technologies and innovations ensures the sustainability of this crop. Given the importance of enhancing food supplies and international trade, the exhibition plays a critical role in bringing together major date supplying companies from diverse regions of the world to showcase different types of dates along with innovative production and supply techniques, in order to help strengthen the renowned position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a global centre for the date trade.”

ADIFE will host 1,300 of the largest international brands that will highlight the latest trends and innovations in the food and beverage sector. Covering an area exceeding 28 thousand square meters, the exhibition provides an ideal platform for participants to meet major buyers, discuss investment opportunities, establish partnerships, and conclude deals in a stimulating business environment.

This year’s exhibition will see an increase in the number of international pavilions from 17 to 26, a growth rate of 53% compared to the previous session. The number of international buyers has also increased from 220 buyers to 260 buyers, representing an increase of up to 18% over last year’s session. The exhibition extends over an area of ​​28,465 square meters, with a growth rate of 6% over last year, with local companies representing more than one third of the total number of participating companies.

In its 2023 edition, the exhibition will include a wide range of activities and accompanying events that highlight the most important issues related to food production. These include a rich variety of hospitality and food services, as well as a number of specialized international workshops and competitions. A highlight of these features is the ADIFE conference, which will host 30 esteemed regional and international speakers sharing their experiences and expertise in this vital sector.

In addition, the exhibition will offer a forum for a series of bilateral meetings between buyers and sellers in various supply chains. The agenda will also see the signing of numerous contracts, deals and partnership agreements to be concluded by government institutions and private sector institutions.

ADIFE therefore represents an essential platform for the latest global technologies in food manufacturing and production that also drives the significant growth of the national food industries sector.

