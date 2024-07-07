Under the theme "Future Forward: The Role of Trust and Technology in Real Estate", the event welcomed over 200 industry leaders from across the country, including Khaled Al Obaidli, the Chief Executive Officer of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority in Qatar.

Qatar, Doha: Property Finder, the leading real estate portal in the Middle East and North Africa, on the 1st of July concluded its second edition of the "Property Finder Connect 2024", held under the theme "Future Forward: The Role of Trust and Technology in Real Estate". The event was joined by over 200 real estate professionals and industry leaders from across the country, including Khaled Al Obaidli, the Chief Executive Officer of “Aqarat”, the real estate regulatory authority in Qatar.

Outlining the Strategy to Revolutionise Trust and Transparency Across the Industry

PF Connect 2024 showcased Property Finder’s international product roadmap designed to amplify trust and transparency in the market. The roadmap aimed to tackle challenges around supply quality and agent behaviors, delivering solutions that empower customers and foster greater accountability across the industry. Attendees had the opportunity to learn about PF's innovative approaches to building trust through technology-driven initiatives.

Cherif Sleiman, the Chief Revenue Officer of Property Finder, said: “Our commitment to the Qatar market remains strong as evidenced by hosting our PF Connect event here. This is further underpinned by our partnership with regulatory entities such as ‘Aqarat’ the Real Estate Regulatory Authority, which sees us as leading Prop-tech innovators. In efforts to contribute to the growing industry performance, we are actively working to bring to the market innovations that will revolutionise trust and transparency to deliver an engaging consumer and investor experience. This will continue to feed into our work with “Aqarat”, and key wider industry stakeholders.”

Khaled Al Saeh, Country Manager at Property Finder, added: “As we gathered at the second edition of PF Connect, we explored the journey that will shape the future of Qatar’s real estate market, one that lies in growing trust and transparency. Under the theme 'Future Forward through Trust and Transparency in Real Estate,' we recognize that sustainable growth can only be achieved if stakeholders are able to build meaningful engagements with home-seekers. Each one of us has a crucial role to play in creating this honest consumer and investor experience, and it is our goal to inform this journey with the conversations that took place over the course of the event”

Pioneering Innovation for Enhanced Consumer Experiences

Property Finder, driven by its commitment to supporting and developing industry talents, announced the launch of the "Property Finder Academy". This aims to provide an innovative educational platform that will benefit around 50,000 real estate professionals, including administrators, real estate brokers, and business managers.

The Property Finder Academy offers aspiring entrants to the industry, as well as current professionals, the opportunity to develop their skills and achieve professional growth through customised educational modules, designed to meet the needs of each individual. The academy's services will be made available gradually over the coming months.

Highlighting Bold Branding and yearly PF Awards program data approach

Also unveiled at the event was the brand’s latest bold push to strengthen its presence and expand its reach across the industry. Real estate leaders in attendance were introduced to the "Find Every Home Here" campaign concept launched on May 15, 2024, and the subsequent results exceeded the industry benchmarks. The transparency around the campaign cements Property Finder as a trusted partner committed to delivering on its promise to get people to live the lives they deserve. Furthermore, the event highlighted the upcoming prestigious PF Awards, underscoring the company's dedication to recognizing excellence and innovation within the field using a data-driven approach.

