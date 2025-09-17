Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and in cooperation with Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Center and Valiant MENA for Exhibitions & Conferences, the Emirate will host the second edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit on November 19–20, 2025, at the Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Center.

The Summit will bring together over 100 leading international, regional and local companies to explore and highlight the promising investment opportunities that Ras Al Khaimah offers for foreign direct investment across key sectors, including manufacturing, real estate, tourism and renewable energy. This reflects the Emirate’s continued progress in strengthening its position as one of the UAE’s most competitive business destinations.

This major event serves as a strategic platform, offering diverse investment opportunities and economic growth prospects for the Emirate. Following the strong success of its first edition last year, which witnessed the participation of over 2,000 government leaders, international investors, industry experts and private-sector stakeholders, the Summit was enriched by constructive dialogue and impactful partnerships that are shaping the future of business and investment in Ras Al Khaimah.

H.E. Mohamed Ali Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said: “Expo Center Ras Al Khaimah and Valiant MENA for Exhibitions & Conferences are committed to ensuring that the Summit is not just an occasion to showcase Ras Al Khaimah’s capabilities, but also a platform for dialogue, partnership and innovation, and a driver for attracting new projects that will shape the future of trade and investment in the Emirate and the wider region”.

“Ras Al Khaimah today is home to more than 50,000 companies, multiple thriving free zones and handles a total cargo exceeding 100 million tonnes annually at Saqr Port and its Free Zone, combining a pro-business regulatory framework with world-class infrastructure. The Emirate’s ambitious future plans, including major tourism projects, advanced industrial facilities and strategic energy initiatives, support Ras Al Khaimah’s long-term vision for growth.”

For his part, Tarek Barada, Managing Director of Valiant MENA for Exhibitions & Conferences, emphasized that the success of the inaugural Summit provided strong momentum to continue the partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Center for organizing this year’s edition. He highlighted that several leading global companies and government entities have already confirmed their participation, including BNW Developments, Marjan, Etihad Water & Electricity (EtihadWE), IFM, RAKNOR, Union Properties and Azzurro, as sponsors and partners of the event. Barada added that the Summit will feature a major exhibition alongside expanded conference sessions, strategic investment discussions and specialized sector forums.

About Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), the fourth largest Emirate in the UAE, is defined by its natural diversity, rich history and a forward-thinking vision, led by His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi. His focus on sustainable development, economic prosperity, environmental conservation, social development and innovation has shaped RAK into an ideal environment to live, work and invest. With a strategic location connecting East and West – placing one third of the world’s population within four hours’ flying time – RAK is a gateway to key markets, such as the UAE, Middle East, Africa, India and beyond.

RAK’s economy is among the most diversified in the region, with no single sector contributing more than 27% to its GDP. The Emirate offers a business-friendly environment, with simplified, customizable services, low operating costs, 100% foreign ownership, zero personal income tax and one of the world’s lowest corporate tax rates. Its efficient judicial system, recognized by the World Bank, ensures fairness and transparency. RAK also boasts world-class infrastructure, including multiple seaports strategically close to the Strait of Hormuz and major international shipping lanes, an international airport and extensive logistics capabilities.

RAK is home to over 50,000 companies from 100+ countries, including industry leaders and global exporters, such as RAK Ceramics and Julphar. Over 30,000 of these businesses operate within Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), one of the region’s largest free zones, while RAK Digital Assets Oasis (RAK DAO) reinforces the Emirate’s ambition to become a global hub for Web3 and digital assets.

RAK’s economic strength is reflected by 15+ years of consistent ‘A’-range Fitch and S&P credit ratings, with both agencies upgrading RAK in 2024, to “A/A-1” by S&P and “A+” by Fitch.

RAK has a multicultural society of 0.4 million people from 150 countries and offers a high quality of life, including accessible luxury living and a serene coastal lifestyle.

Significant investment in RAK’s real estate, hospitality and tourism sectors in recent years is seeing signature luxury global brands, such as Wynn, Four Seasons, Nobu, Fairmont and La Mer By Elie Saab joining existing landmarks from Waldorf Astoria, Ritz-Carlton and Mövenpick. Projects such as RAK Central will redefine the commercial and residential landscape, with innovative Grade A office spaces and modern, sustainable residential areas creating a desirable location for upscale living.

As a fast-growing tourism destination, RAK has become synonymous with adventure, culture and leisure. Its adventure tourism, especially at Jebel Jais, the UAE’s highest peak, its stunning natural beauty, including 68km of beaches spanning the majority of a near-80km coastline, and 7,000 years of history further enhance its universal appeal. Four of RAK’s archaeological sites are on UNESCO’s tentative list of World Heritage Sites.

With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up, a competitive cost of living and high quality of life, Ras Al Khaimah offers limitless opportunities, making it a destination that truly embraces potential.

About the Summit:

The Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit is a premier platform dedicated to driving investment, dialogue and innovation in Ras Al Khaimah. Building on the emirate’s pro-business environment and growing international profile, the Summit brings together government leaders, global investors, industry experts and private sector stakeholders to explore opportunities, forge partnerships and contribute to Ras Al Khaimah’s long-term economic vision.