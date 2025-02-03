Doha, Qatar: Seatrade Maritime Qatar opens its doors to the maritime industry today, Tuesday 4th February 2025, showcasing its inaugural event in Doha at the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Conference Centre with a comprehensive conference programme and exhibition.

Held under the patronage of Minister of Transport, H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani – the two-day event is hosted by Ministry of Transport, Qatar and organised by Seatrade Maritime with Founding Strategic Partner, Mwani Qatar.



The event, the first of its kind in the State of Qatar, brings together key stakeholders in the maritime sector, governmental and semi-governmental entities, as well as innovators in the fields of technology, energy, finance, investment and services, in addition to the most prominent suppliers, decision-makers and shipping companies.

Seatrade Maritime Group Director, Chris Morley, said: “Our ambition is to bring the maritime & logistics world to Qatar, catalysing growth in those sectors and accelerating the momentum that has already been created, in no small part, by the partners and sponsors of this inaugural event. Seatrade Maritime Qatar will be covering multiple key topics vital to the growth of the maritime & logistics sector from excellence in port operation through to a continued conversation on future fuels and financing the fleets of the future.”

Featuring over 40 speakers from across the region and internationally, the event is free to attend upon registration and includes exhibitors and sponsors including: Mwani Qatar as founding strategic partner; Ooredoo as the telecom sponsor; Qatar Free Zones Authority, Milaha, and QTerminals Group as the main sponsors; Nakilat and Mawani KSA as diamond sponsors; ABS and Invest Qatar as the platinum sponsors. Gold sponsors include: DNV, Bureau Veritas, Lloyd’s Register (LR), MSC Qatar, MEDLOG, Sea Horizon and Genesis Marine Services; Mowasalat (Karwa) is the silver sponsor and Middle East Fuji is a bronze sponsor.

According to Biju John, General Manager at MSC Qatar: “We are excited to announce the participation of MSC Qatar and its logistics arm MEDLOG as Gold Sponsors of Seatrade Maritime 2025.

“As leaders in the shipping and logistics industry, MSC and MEDLOG recognize the importance of innovation, collaboration, and sustainability in shaping the future of the maritime industry. Seatrade Maritime 2025 provides an exceptional platform for us to engage with key stakeholders, share insights, exchange ideas, and highlight our ongoing commitment to excellence and sustainability across the supply chain.”

“With a shared vision of transforming the maritime and logistics sector, MSC Qatar and MEDLOG Qatar continue to push the boundaries of efficiency, reliability, and environmental responsibility. Our Gold Sponsorship at Seatrade Maritime 2025 underscores our commitment to driving growth, advancing technology, and addressing the challenges of an ever-evolving global market,” Mrs. Myriam Bellid, Director, MEDLOG Qatar added.

Among the speakers confirmed is: IMO Secretary-General, Arsenio Dominguez; Qatar Free Zone CEO, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al-Thani; Mr. Fahad bin Saad Al-Qahtani, Group CEO, Milaha and Mr. Neville Bissett, Group CEO of QTerminals.

Others include: Andrew Christopher Brown. MIMarEST, Global Director of Project Development LNG at Smit Lamnalco; Capt. Abdulaziz Al-Yafei, EVP Operations, Mwani Qatar; Peter Henri Verheijen, VP – Container Shipping, Milaha; Jabor Ali Al-Sulaiti, Director of Investment and Strategy at Qatar Ports Management Company - Mwani Qatar; Chris Kirton, MD, International Tanker management (part of V Group); Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST); Elias Abou Jawdeh, Act. Vice President, Freight Logistics Department, Milaha and Krishnan Subramaniam FICS, the International Vice Chairman of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers (ICS).

Seatrade Maritime Content Director, Emma Howell, said: “The commitment of these speakers from across the industry who are all converging on Doha in February 4-5th, is testament to the significance of this new regional event that will put the spotlight on Qatar and its fast-track emergence as a globally rising maritime cluster.”

Registration is open and the event is free to attend by registering at www.seatrademaritime-qatar.com

About Seatrade Maritime

For more than 50 years, Seatrade Maritime has brought the international maritime industry together, building an extensive global community through its news website, themed reports, podcast, global events and marketing solutions.

Seatrade Maritime global B2B events offer excellent opportunities to reach new markets quicker and more successfully than any other maritime trade show. Through our events, thousands of shipping professionals establish and grow their business, build networks and learn about the latest industry innovations.

