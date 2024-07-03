Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is offering a selection of qualitative and inspiring sessions for visitors to Dubai Public Libraries through the School of Life programme in July, aiming to develop the skills of adults and children and enrich their knowledge about body language, expression techniques, emotion regulation, and building positive relationships, aligning with the Authority's community responsibilities to improve the quality of life.

Under the theme ‘Emotional Intelligence and Quality of Life,’ the July School of Life sessions will be held at Al Safa Art and Design Library, Hatta Public Library and Al Twar Public Library. At Al Safa and Hatta libraries, adults can attend the ‘Self Improvement - Body Language Skills’ session presented by Nour Khouri to boost self-confidence through basic principles and strategies of using body language and facial expressions to create a positive first impression. In Al Safa Art & Design Library, one can also join the ‘Art of Setting & Decorating Tables’ session by Nour Khouri, to master the art of table setting according to Swiss Benchmarks and international hospitality rules, in addition to learning how to decorate tables in simple, elegant, modern, and cost-effective ways. As part of the Book Club, there is the Arabic-only session titled ‘Pygmalion play’ by Dalia Abou Al Atta, which represents a philosophical play about the conflict between art and life, as well as science fiction, and is comparable to Tawfiq al-Hakim's many famous plays, including ‘If Youth Knows’ and ‘Food for Every Mouth’ and others that have gained wide recognition for their important themes.

Children aged 6 and above can participate in a four-part series in Al Twar Public Library as part of the Chess Club by Maharat X titled ‘Getting Started with Chess’, ‘Uncovering Chess Tactics’, ‘Chess Openings Mastery’, and ‘Endgame Strategy Essentials’. These sessions will introduce the basics of chess, including setting up the board, moving pieces, understanding the fundamental rules, and exploring various tactics and strategies that help improve gameplay and decision-making abilities. Participants will also delve into the principles of major chess openings, learning how to make effective initial moves in the game. The last session will cover crucial endgame strategies and techniques, enabling learners to secure victories in their matchups.