Under the Patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Scent Arabia will be held at Exhibition World Bahrain Hall 2 from 14th to 18th November 2023, alongside Jewellery Arabia.

The first-of-its-kind event will bring together leading perfumers, brands, and retailers from around the world to showcase the latest and most prestigious fragrances. Scent Arabia will also showcase a wide variety of features which include:

A fragrance photo booth, where visitors can take photos, connect and explore the different scent notes.

An exclusive culinary journey “The Scent Arabia Aromatic Indulgence” will be hosted by Chef Lorenzo Head chef of Due Mari Restaurant at Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort and Spa.

Food and beverage retail outlets that include Pollen, the knot , Brewed.

Thai Pavilion will offer perfumes, body oils, candles, and massage oil, all the way from Thailand.

Ajmal is showcasing the world's largest burner at Scent Arabia

"Experience the extraordinary at Scent Arabia 2023! Ajmal Perfumes proudly presents the world's largest burner, crafted with exquisite ash wood & brass, now an official record holder in the Guinness Books of World Records. This remarkable feat of engineering weighs an astonishing 1000kg and stands proudly at 3 meters. Join us for the grand unveiling of this captivating creation, alongside a delightful selection of exclusive perfumes and unbeatable deals.” Said Mr. Aabid Ajmal, Business Head of Bahrain & Qatar, representing the 3rd generation of the Ajmal family.

Commenting on the occasion, Mohammed Ebrahim, Informa Markets General Manager, said: “We are extremely pleased to be launching Scent Arabia, to coincide with the 31st edition of Jewellery Arabia, the Middle East’s premier jewellery and watch event. The event will host some of the most world-renowned fragrance houses and high-end perfumes in the market for men and women, as we aim to cater to a diverse range of fragrance enthusiasts across the region.”

Scent Arabia is Bahrain’s first-ever showcase of the rich olfactory culture with a contemporary flair, design and a huge range of limited-edition perfumes for both men and women, niche perfumes, oud, incense and candles. With a line-up of the most prestigious brands participating at Scent Arabia this year’s like Al Hawaj, Faces, Junaid perfumer, Rasasi and many more luxury perfume brands will exhibit their latest products and limited-edition collections.

About Scent Arabia:

Scent Arabia is Bahrain’s first luxury fragrance event, taking place alongside Jewellery Arabia from 14 to 18 November 2023 at Exhibition World Bahrain. Organized by Informa Markets, and spanning over 2,900 square meters, the event showcases an array of the most exclusive and luxurious fragrances from the Gulf region and the world. Scent Arabia attracts thousands of local, regional and global perfume enthusiasts to explore a wide range of products including luxury perfumes, oud, home fragrances, bukhour and candles.

The 1st edition of Scent Arabia will be held from 14th to 18th November 2023 in Hall 2 at Exhibition World Bahrain. For more information, visit www.scent-arabia.com.

