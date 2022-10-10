Dubai: The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) is harnessing the power of emerging technologies to enrich user experience with the launch of its innovative AI- and Metaverse-based projects at GITEX Global 2022, an inclusive tech show that brings together enterprises, governments, startups, investors, coders, academia and youth.

Announcing the launch at a press conference at the Sharjah Government pavilion at GITEX Global 2022, His Excellency Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCDTA, unveiled the ‘SharjahVerse’ and ‘Shj AI Guide - Robot’ projects.

The new generation of exceptional tourism experiences will enable tourists, residents and visitors to explore the splendour of Sharjah in the virtual universe.

‘SharjahVerse’ - Sharjah on the Metaverse

With ‘SharjahVerse’ a project developed in partnership with Multiverse Labs™ - a pioneering global firm that are transforming industries in the digital realm, the project highlights the numerous landmark attractions, adventure and family-based activities in the emirate, SCTDA has created a highly realistic metaverse ecosystem using a combination of real-world 3D videography and advanced generative A.I.

The project positions Sharjah’s tourism industry firmly in the immersive virtual realm where global audiences can experience the emirate’s unique tourism offerings. The project also empowers tour guides, local businesses, and industry stakeholders to leverage the unique opportunities on the Metaverse to scale and grow their businesses and boost the global and regional tourism sector.

Currently in the first phase of this project, SCTDA will feature select destinations and attractions on the Metaverse. The Authority will extend its support in the creation of tourism-related non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The platform will soon be live on SCTDA’s official website enabling access from any device. The Authority plans to develop this project, hence further phases and developments of the project will be announced in the near future.

Shj AI Guide - Robot

Harnessing the power of AI and robotics to fulfil tourist expectations for interactive responses to queries, SCDTA has launched the ‘Shj AI Guide - Robot’, a virtual tour guide service embedded with AI technology in a robot form to provide a range of information on the emirate including tourism destinations, services and offerings.

The guide responds to both voice and written messages in five languages - Arabic, English, German, Russian and Chinese. In addition, it offers round-the-clock service and provides information, images and videos of destinations and contact details of tour guides and directions to tourist destinations.

The smart robot tour guides, to be employed in various local and international events as part of the second phase of the project, was launched at GITEX 2022.

In the third phase, scheduled to start in 2023, a special platform will be launched to educate tourists about the smart tour guide and reveal ways to benefit from its presence in more than 80 locations in the emirate.

2024 will see the launch of the fourth phase, where the various services of the Authority will be integrated within the smart tour guide, including the services of Sharjah hotel establishments and safari vehicles.

Enhancing tourism sector

Announcing the launch of these projects, His Excellency Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCDTA, said: “Advanced technologies provide great opportunities to boost and enhance the tourism sector. With the accelerated pace of technical advancement, AI technologies are impacting every aspect of the tourism sector right from welcoming and serving guests, responding to inquiries and analysing their preferences to updating the tourism sector’s progress with accurate data to serve customers better.”

The SCTDA Chairman continued: "The adoption of modern technologies maximises returns, enriches user experiences, and bolsters Sharjah’s status on the global cultural and tourism maps in the region.”

