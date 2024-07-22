The 3-day international event, set to take place from November 3-5, will be held as a precursor to SIBF 2024

Sharjah: The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has officially opened registration for the 14th edition of the Publishers Conference, scheduled to take place from November 3-5, 2024, and serving as a precursor to the highly anticipated 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2024). Prospective participants can register online through the SBA website until August 30, 2024 at https://sibf.com/ar/accountregistration.

As an annual highlight for the global publishing sector, this year’s conference will provide a platform for industry professionals to explore the evolving challenges within the publishing world. The discussions will focus on aligning innovative solutions with the latest market trends and consumer preferences, as well as covering the latest advancements in digital publishing, audiobooks, and artificial intelligence, ensuring the sector’s sustainability while expanding the reach of books to diverse audiences and new markets.

The event will bring together a distinguished lineup of prominent publishers, literary agents, book trade press and industry leaders from both the Arab world and internationally.

A premier global platform for publishing

In 2023, the 13th edition of the conference drew participants from 106 countries, solidifying its position as a premier global platform for publishing rights transactions, strategic partnerships, and cross-cultural knowledge sharing. The conference provided a unique opportunity for attendees to engage in meaningful discussions, exchange market insights, and gain a deeper understanding of the diverse reading preferences and cultural contexts across different regions. The conference also introduced professional workshops to enhance the effectiveness and impact of its sessions, facilitating deeper engagement among participants.

This year’s edition is again set to deliver a rich and comprehensive agenda, offering attendees unparalleled access to industry expertise, valuable networking opportunities, and cutting-edge solutions. The event will bring together a distinguished lineup of prominent publishers, literary agents, and industry leaders from both the Arab world and internationally, as well as specialists in sustainable publishing. This diverse range of experts will share their insights and experiences, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to learn about the latest trends, best practices, and innovations within the industry.

Industry development and progress

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, emphasised the conference’s importance in addressing industry developments and challenges. “The Publishers Conference is essential in navigating the complexities of knowledge production and the book industry. We aim to formulate solutions, build strategic partnerships, and ensure a resilient and sustainable future for publishing, which is crucial for the sector’s development and progress.”

“The conference embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to empower communities through knowledge, promote dialogue and cooperation, as well as respect for diversity. It also reflects the directives of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of SBA, to amplify the publishing sector’s impact on societal advancement,” he added.

A boost for the publishing sector

Mansour Al Hassani, Director of Publishing Services at SBA, underscored the conference’s position in advancing the publishing industry, saying, “The Publishers Conference has proven to deliver a substantial intellectual and technological boost to local and global publishing sectors. By convening key stakeholders, including publishers, literary agents, and experts, we facilitate a platform for collaboration and innovation. Through attendance, participants will gain invaluable insights into industry advancements, hear firsthand accounts of successful ventures, and engage in rights trading and partnership agreements. This emphasis on professional development underscores the conference’s significance as a vital component of the publishing sector, providing attendees with the knowledge, skills, and connections necessary to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry.”