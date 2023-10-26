Riyadh: Datacentre organisations are beginning to rewire their strategies as competition gets more fierce at the Kingdom’s most awaited event, Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit (DCCI) on 29 - 30 November 2023. With DAMAC Group’s EDGNEX Data Centres’ grand entry as the title sponsor, the upcoming 2-day event in Riyadh is now grabbing major eyeballs.

While the air is abuzz with excitement & anticipations, members from the delegate community expressed their views concerning the multi-tenant datacentre provider’s participation at DCCI.

The global digital infrastructure company has taken huge leaps to realize its vision ever since it chose the Kingdom as its first location for a $1 billion planned datacentre empire across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

In a bid to provide the best support to public & private sector companies alongside giving a robust foundation to global hyperscalers and innovators for growth in Saudi Arabia, EDGNEX Data Centres will not only put a stellar show of its latest solutions but will also share its expert opinion on a variety of industry topics at DCCI.

NameXXXXX (Designation, EDGNEX Data Centres) issued a stupendous statement, following his/her organisation’s participation confirmation at the summit, “Ever since we got the seed to disrupt the nation’s datacentre market, EDGNEX has channeled its efforts towards delivering new speed and agility in the region. While organisations and end users are the direct recipients of this move, a boost to the Kingdom’s economy is an indirect but obvious outcome.”

He/she further added, “Participation at Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit (DCCI) is a massive step as the platform will give us a tremendous opportunity to address myriad topics & issues from across sectors and a chance to provide best-in-class solutions for all-round scalability and growth.”

To bind the different sectors together and give way to a holistic approach for overall datacentre & cloud upliftment, the organizing body – Tradepass, will host 300+ delegates including CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, Heads of Information Technology Operations, Datacentre Facilities Managers & Engineers, VPs, GMs, Heads of Cloud, Security, and many other influential profiles from the Kingdom’s leading organisations.

For more information about the event, log on to: https://saudi.dccisummit.com/

Media contact:

Shrinkhal Sharad

PR & Communication Lead

shrinkhals@tradepassglobal.com

Tradepass

About Tradepass

Providing access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.

As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.