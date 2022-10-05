The Jeddah Half Marathon will include a 21.1 KM, 10KM, and 4M race

SFA will host a marathon village, inviting participants and guests to enjoy a wide selection of fun-themed activities and experiences

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia:-The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA), with the support of the Ministry of Sport and Quality of Life Program, has announced the launch of the Jeddah Half-Marathon. Taking place on the 10th of December 2022 in Jeddah, the long-distance race is the latest city-wide event organized to transform the Kingdom into a world-class sporting destination.



The sports sector in the Kingdom enjoys unlimited and continuous support from the government, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Highness the Crown Prince, in line with the plans and objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

Bringing all members of society — from young runners to senior participants — together to get fit and active, the Jeddah Half-Marathon adds to ongoing efforts to encourage more people and communities to participate in physical activities.



In line with Saudi Vision 2030, the half-marathon builds on years of work to offer more access to a diverse range of sporting provisions, resources, and experiences for families and people of all ages to enjoy. Featuring a 21-kilometer race ideally suited to experienced runners, a 10-kilometer race for participants aged 17 and above, and 4-kilometer fun runs for children and beginners, the event is open to all members of the wider public.



In order to further motivate the participants in the Half-Marathon, financial prizes worth up to one million Saudi Riyals have been allocated to the winners holding advanced rankings, and more details will be revealed at a later date.

Minister of Sport, His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, said: "Over the last few years, the Kingdom has made significant strides towards becoming a leading sports destination. The launch of the Jeddah Half-Marathon takes us even closer to accomplishing this goal. As a nation of sports lovers, the event provides another fantastic offering for communities across the Kingdom to take full advantage of, safeguarding their health and wellness. We look forward to welcoming participants from all over the world to take part in this event.”

HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, SFA President, said: “One of Saudi Arabia’s current directives is creating quality sports opportunities for all members of society to challenge themselves. We’ve seen great responses to our large scale events, most recently the Riyadh Marathon, and building on that momentum we have a dedicated route laid out in Jeddah that will be engaging for all. In line with our Vision 2030 and Quality of Life Program objectives, the half-marathon will attract even more people to participate in physical activities. This is essential to further developing wellness as a habit in our communities and ensuring that all segments of our society are supported in a quest to lead healthy balanced lives. For those of you ready to sign up, I’ll see you there!”

This edition of the marathon exceptionally offers several customized pre-marathon training programs for participants that will be scheduled and announced through the marathon website and social media platforms for those who are going to be participating in the Jeddeah Half-Marathon.

Also in the run-up to the event — a day prior — SFA will host a marathon village, inviting participants and guests to enjoy a wide selection of fun-themed activities and experiences. Live entertainment will be provided, along with food and refreshments — with several dining trucks available to choose from — and fitness classes being held to help people take control of their health and wellbeing.

The launch of the event follows the success of the Kingdom’s first full marathon — the Riyadh Marathon — earlier this year. Held from 4 to 5 March 2022, the 42-kilometer race attracted over 10,000 participants from around the world.

About the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA)

The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA), a proactive community sport and wellness organization founded to promote a healthy lifestyle in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aims to provide access to opportunities for all members of society to practice physical activity. Partnering with government organizations, sports delivery bodies, sports federations, and the wider public and private sector to achieve its goals, the SFA focuses on increasing physical activity and health and wellness metrics across the country. The increase of physical activity is achieved by advancing four strategic priorities: education; community and volunteering; fitness and wellbeing; and campaigns and promotion. It does this by designing and deploying recreational sports programs tailored for women, men, youth, the elderly and persons with disabilities across Saudi Arabia.