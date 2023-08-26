Saudi Arabia: The 4th edition of Saudi Maritime Congress takes place at Dhahran Expo, Dammam, from 20-21st September 2023 and puts the spotlight on the scope of opportunity within this burgeoning sector and the fast-growing maritime logistics potential.

Crafted to encompass both an exhibition and a conference agenda, the congress's first day will witness compelling keynotes from Bahri, the founding strategic partner; John McDonald, ABS President & Chief Operating Officer; Nancy W. Karigithu, Special Envoy and Advisor on Blue Economy at the Executive Office of the President, Kenya; and Erik Jensby, Head of Business Development and Membership at BIMCO. A prominent highlight will be the KSA Outlook keynote session, featuring Dr. Abdulla Alahmari, President & CEO of IMI.

Content excellence drives impact

Emma Howell, Content Director at Seatrade Maritime, the event’s organizers, expressed, "We take immense pride in both the agenda we have put together and the commitment showcased by the industry luminaries who have pledged their involvement in the Saudi Maritime Congress. The caliber of speakers stands as the ultimate testament to the program's excellence."

Through a comprehensive conference program that is both free to attend and interactive, the Congress is structured into multiple succinct and impactful sessions. This format empowers attendees to select topics most relevant to them and actively engage with the agenda.

Chris Morley, Group Director at Seatrade Maritime, he event’s organizers shared, "Given the diversity inherent in the maritime and logistics industry, we have collaborated closely with our strategic partners to develop a program that captures this diversity while offering in-depth insights into the subjects of universal importance."

Diverse industry perspectives at the forefront

With over 70 speakers participating, the event will traverse an array of subjects, including ship management, maritime education, ESG considerations, mega strategies for the Kingdom's maritime industry future, container shipping and tanker freight market updates, as well as offshore and maritime logistics.

Complementing the dynamic program is a bustling exhibition that hosts companies such as MAWANI, IMI, Transport Global Authority, Saudi Global Ports Co, Grandweld, Naghi Marine Company, DP World, ASRY, and more.

Entry to both the exhibition and conference program is free upon registration. Discover more about Saudi Maritime Congress 2023 by visiting Saudi Maritime Congress 2023 (visitcloud.com)

About Saudi Maritime Congress

Saudi Maritime Congress is the largest global shipping & logistics event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The two-day exhibition and conference provides a unique platform to learn about the key opportunities in the Kingdom and connect with an international audience of decision-makers and government entities.

