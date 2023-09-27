The Conference, organised under the theme ‘Unleashing Value-Centric Quality: Advances in Quality and Infection Control’, was the first-of-its-kind event to be held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

The Conference, which was attended by numerous healthcare professionals, shed light on various ground-breaking solutions and techniques that drive a positive and sustainable change in the health sector

Saudi German Health, one of the largest healthcare groups in the MENA region, organised the first conference of Quality and Patient Safety from September 25 to 27, 2023, in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), to highlight ground-breaking solutions and best practices that improve quality of healthcare.

The Conference, held under the theme ‘Unleashing Value-Centric Quality: Advances in Quality and Infection Control,’ was the first-of-its-kind event to be held in KSA. It featured a remarkable line-up of attendees, including Dr. Salem AlWahaby, Director General of the Saudi Central Board for Accreditation of Healthcare Institutions, and Mark Donovan, Australian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia. Numerous healthcare professionals, thought leaders, and researchers, who are leading the way in innovation for quality improvement and infection control, also participated in this conference. With the objective of introducing a new paradigm in healthcare delivery, the Conference shed light on the various cutting-edge strategies, technologies, and solutions that promote value-centric quality in the nation's healthcare landscape. It further addressed the need for overcoming barriers in enhancing the quality of healthcare and infection control.

The Conference additionally featured a variety of discussions, interactive sessions, and workshops that shed light on various sustainable practices. These green practices could be implemented by various healthcare organisations to reduce waste, maximise resource utilisation, and foster equitable access to high-quality treatment and care, resulting in a beneficial and far-reaching impact on healthcare.

Makarem Sobhi Batterjee, President and Vice Chairman of Saudi German Health: “The conference represents a significant milestone in our mission to help further develop the healthcare sector in Saudi Arabia. We place a high level of importance on quality and patient safety as it is fundamental to delivering enhanced outcomes in any healthcare facility.”

Dr. Ahmed Shebl, Group CEO of Saudi German Health: “The conference provided an ideal venue for showcasing the most recent advancements and cutting-edge solutions that improve healthcare. By placing a strong emphasis on value-centric quality and infection control, we hope to make a tangible difference in the healthcare industry.”

Dr. Moustafa Ghalwash, Group Chief Quality Officer stated: “We are pleased to organise the first conference of Quality and Patient Safety,’ which echoes our commitment to contributing to the advancement of the healthcare sector in KSA. Through this Conference, we sought to advance the significance of providing value-centric quality in the healthcare sector to promote system-wide improvements and enhance positive patient outcomes.”

The attendees of the Conference were provided with the unique opportunity to gain valuable insights from recognised professionals who have spearheaded several advancements in the field of infection control, quality enhancement, and patient safety. It fostered an innovative venue for experts from diverse fields, including clinicians, administrators, researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders, to network, share, and forge strategic alliances. Furthermore, the conference solidified the group ethos of “Caring like Family”.

