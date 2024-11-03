Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — With less than one month until the sixteenth session of the Conference of Parties (COP16) of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) kicks off in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s incoming UNCCD Presidency has called on the international community to deliver robust action on drought resilience and land restoration.

It comes as data highlights the urgency of the crisis, with an area of land larger than the Republic of Ireland, more than 71,000 square kilometers, expected to be degraded around the world before the conference begins on December 2nd, according to UNCCD data.

“COP16 in Riyadh is a critical moment for the international community to address land degradation if we are to meet the UNCCD target of restoring 1.5 billion hectares of land by 2030,” said Dr. Osama Faqeeha, Deputy Minister for Environment, Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and Advisor to the COP16 Presidency.

“As the hosts, we are calling for all Parties to come to Riyadh to ready to increase their ambition by strengthening land restoration targets, bolstering drought resilience initiatives, and enhancing land tenure rights.”

Countries have been adopting voluntary Land Degradation Neutrality (LDN) targets since 2015, in line with UN Sustainable Development Goals. Currently, over 130 countries have participated in the LDN Target Setting Programme, with more than 100 having already chosen their targets. Saudi Arabia’s incoming UNCCD Presidency will seek to increase the number of countries signed up to LDN targets and strengthen their ambition and implementation.

The UNCCD estimates $44 trillion of economic output – more than half of global annual GDP – is moderately or highly reliant on natural capital. Meanwhile, every dollar invested in restoration could yield up to $30 in economic returns, unlocking a potential trillion-dollar restoration economy.

To help overcome these challenges, COP16 in Riyadh will be the first UNCCD COP to feature a Green Zone. The Green Zone will provide a platform for businesses, scientists, financial institutions, NGOs, the public, and impacted communities to collaborate on finding lasting solutions. Seven thematic days will take place during the conference to help hone dialogue and outcomes, with topics including land restoration, governance, agri-food systems, resilience, finance and science, technology and innovation.

ABOUT COP16 RIYADH

The UNCCD COP16 conference will take place from December 2-13, 2024, at Boulevard Riyadh City, Saudi Arabia. The conference, themed Our Land. Our Future, will mark the 30th anniversary of the UNCCD and aims to secure multilateral action on critical issues such as drought resilience, land tenure, and sand and dust storms.

