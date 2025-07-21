Wonders of Arabia, organized in collaboration with the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka and the Saudi Tourism Authority, was held from July 9 to 16, 2025, at the Expo Exhibition Center, attracting an average of 8,000 visitors a day.

Guests were immersed in the rich diversity of Saudi Arabia’s tourism offerings, featuring iconic destinations such as Jeddah, the Red Sea, Diriyah, Riyadh, Aseer and AlUla.

The Exhibition featured live dance performances, traditional Saudi hospitality, and displays of culture, fashion and sports, welcoming over 64,000 visitors across the seven days.

Osaka, Japan — The Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, along with the Saudi Tourism Authority, hosted the Wonders of Arabia Exhibition. Curated by the Saudi Tourism Authority, Wonders of Arabia offered a snapshot of Saudi Arabia’s exciting tourism offering for Japanese and global travellers at Expo 2025 Osaka, welcoming a total of 64,532 visitors across the seven-day event.

Held at the Expo Exhibition Center, the Wonders of Arabia Welcome Zone greeted visitors with a warm introduction to Saudi hospitality. An impressive 70,735 cups of the national drink, Taif Rose Lemonade, were served during the event, crafted by hand-pressing 800 kilograms of fresh lemons. Guests enjoyed live performances by artists and musicians from Saudi Arabia’s Heritage and Music Commissions, as well as a showcase of 10 prominent Saudi fashion designers, presented in collaboration with the Fashion Commission.

In the Main Exhibition area, visitors witnessed an exciting lineup of cultural performances, including 29 dance performances, 21 artisan sets, and 44 live oud performances. The Exhibition featured a range of exciting attractions, including Saudi Arabia’s top tourism destinations from Diriyah, Jeddah, the Red Sea, Aseer and AlUla, the Arts of Arabia, a Cultural Photobooth and exclusive giveaways. In the Sports Hub Zone, visitors were able to learn more about Saudi Arabia’s sporting events, such as the Esports World Cup, the F1 Grand Prix and the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2034, as well as a sports activation area with a simulation photo opportunity in Cristiano Ronaldo’s changing room.

Dr. Ghazi bin Faisal Binzagr, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Japan and Commissioner General of the Saudi Arabia Pavilion, “We are honoured to offer Japanese visitors at Expo 2025 a glimpse into the Wonders of Saudi Arabia’s tourism. Over the course of these seven days, guests experienced firsthand the Kingdom’s rich cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and renowned hospitality. Through Wonders of Arabia, we aim to inspire more Japanese travellers to visit Saudi Arabia and to create unforgettable memories together across our vibrant destinations. This initiative also highlights the growing strength of the Saudi-Japan relationship as we proudly commemorate 70 years of diplomatic ties in 2025. We look forward to warmly welcoming Japanese visitors to the Kingdom.”

Saudi Arabia saw a 7% increase in Japanese visitors in 2024 and has a designated tourism office in Japan to represent it as a destination for Japanese travelers. Japanese citizens are eligible for the eVisa program, which can be applied for online, and is a multiple-entry visa valid for one year from its issue date, allowing stays of up to 90 days. The Kingdom, offering a mix of cultural, historical, and adventure experiences, extends a warm welcome to tourists from Japan, making it a must-visit destination with diverse offerings.

Wonders of Arabia is one of 700 events taking place at the Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, which has welcomed more than 1,000,000 visitors since opening in April. Until October 13, the Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka invites guests to experience a range of events throughout the Expo program, featuring live performances, dances, and traditional shows.

Visitors to the Saudi Arabia Pavilion can experience a wide range of Saudi culture, heritage, and art through various programs. These include Ahlan Wa Sahlan, We Are Saudi Arabia, The Botanist Augmented Reality experience, and musical and artistic performances at the Cultural Studios, as well as signature events celebrating Saudi Arabia’s most important milestones, including the Saudi Arabia National Day celebrations on September 23, 2025. The full program of events for the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka is available on the official website: https://ksaexpo2025.sa/.

