World Exoplympics is globally recognized as celebrating the best-in-class for architecture and immersive cultural storytelling, as the Pavilion showcases Saudi Arabia’s national transformation under Vision 2030.

“Tales of Water” won second prize for ‘Best Presentation’ for its artistic impact and cultural storytelling.

The Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka is open daily from 09:00 – 21:00 until 13 October, inside the West Gate in the Connecting Zone (C14-01).

Osaka, Japan — The Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka has been recognized for its artistry, innovation and cultural storytelling at the World Expolympics after it won Best Large Pavilion and Best Exterior Architecture World.

The Experiential Design Authority (TEDA) announced the winners on 23 September 2025, honoring the most exceptional examples of experiential design at Expo 2025 Osaka. Known as the “Olympics of Experiential Design,” it evaluates design innovation, visitor engagement, storytelling impact, and overall contribution to the spirit of World Expositions. Winners were selected by a 32-member international jury of distinguished architects, experiential designers, and event industry professionals who evaluated entries.

Saudi Arabia was one of the most awarded Pavilions, winning three trophies: Best Large Pavilion, Best Exterior Architecture in the World, and second place in Best Presentation for Tales of Water. This blends live performance with immersive projection mapping, drawing powerful parallels between Japan’s Ama divers and Saudi Arabia’s pearl divers.

Designed by Foster + Partners, the Saudi Arabia Pavilion offers visitors a chance to ‘Meet Saudi’ firsthand through an epic journey of new discoveries, learning about the Kingdom’s heritage, transformation, and impact on the global community. The Pavilion uses lightweight stone and draws inspiration from traditional Saudi urban architecture, evoking the experience of walking through historic towns and cities of Saudi Arabia, combining the sense of discovery with modern sustainability. With a focus on sustainability, the Pavilion uses low-carbon materials and renewable energy, an innovative façade with lightweight stone panels that are easily dismantlable, and a reusable structural framework aimed at reducing the Pavilion’s overall environmental impact.

These awards come after the Saudi Arabia Pavilion also won the Gold Prize in the “Cultural Architecture – Interactive and Experiential Spaces” category at the 2025 New York Architectural Design Awards.

Dr. Ghazi Faisal Binzagr, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Japan and Commissioner General of the Saudi Arabia Pavilion, “We are deeply honored to receive these globally prestigious awards at Expo 2025 Osaka. Far from a culmination, this recognition renews our resolve and sense of responsibility; it inspires us to press on in our quest — through culture, design and sustainability — to share Saudi Arabia’s story with the world, strengthen international partnerships, and create lasting experiences that connect, uplift, and endure for generations to come.”

Visitors to the Saudi Arabia Pavilion can experience a wide range of Saudi culture, heritage and art through programs such as Ahlan Wa Sahlan, We Are Saudi Arabia, The Botanist Augmented Reality experience, and musical and artistic performances at the Cultural Studios. In addition to hosting over 700 events across the Expo program, including daily dance and fashion performances, the Saudi Arabia Pavilion offers an exciting visitor journey across immersive rooms and galleries, from evolving cities, sustainable seas, unlimited human potential, and the pinnacle of innovation. Every visitor can see up close the Kingdom’s global impact.

