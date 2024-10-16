Riyadh: The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) concluded its participation in the inaugural version of the Global Logistics Forum, with several announcements highlighting the Saudi Aviation Strategy’s progress in delivering air cargo and logistics transformation for the Kingdom. The Forum was held in Riyadh on 12-14 October and hosted by the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services at the King Abdullah Financial District.



This successful event served as a platform for GACA to showcase its ambitious plans to transform the Kingdom into a global aviation logistics hub, highlight the regulatory reforms implemented to support those plans, and engage with international industry leaders to discuss the industry’s most pressing challenges and uncover new opportunities.



In his keynote plenary speech on “The Role of Air Cargo in Saudi Arabia’s Vision for Global Logistics Leadership”, His Excellency Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, the President of GACA, outlined Saudi Arabia’s strategy to deliver integrated logistics solutions to global corporates and multinationals.



During his keynote, His Excellency the President of GACA stated:



“The Kingdom has to address the global logistics challenges of the 21st century – whether its geopolitical instability, rising fuel costs, or the shifting landscape of trade regulations.



Saudi Arabia’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy and Saudi Aviation Strategy are building resilience into our logistics networks, ensuring that our supply chains remain robust and flexible. This includes sector-wide economic regulations and individual logistics zone regulations, which are already contributing positively to the Saudi logistics sector with the air cargo volume from January to September 2024 increasing by 53% compared to last year.”



The Saudi Aviation Strategy has set a target of increasing air cargo capacity from 0.8 million tons in 2023 to 4.5 million tons by 2030 to make the Kingdom an indispensable player in global trade and logistics.



As highlighted by His Excellency the President of GACA during the Forum, Saudi Arabia is well on its way to achieving its ambitious target. Air cargo capacity has increased from 1.4 million tons in 2018 to 3.2 million tons by the end of 2023, and the expansion of the cargo fleet from the current seven aircraft to 27 air cargo planes in collaboration with national carriers is underway.



During the event, commercial licenses were issued to four companies: Sapphire, a leader in innovative technology and artificial intelligence; Bahri Logistics, which provides comprehensive logistics support for Boeing; Danfoos, a company specializing in light manufacturing within the logistics sector; and Shein, a well-known Chinese retail company. These licenses will enable the companies to carry out business and logistics operations within Riyadh’s Integrated Logistics Zone.



The General Manager of Special Economic Zones of GACA, Afnan Khalid Alhaboudal, also participated in the event in a breakout session titled “Elevating Air Cargo to the Next Level” where she elaborated on the opportunities of the integrated logistics zones in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam.



About the Saudi Aviation Strategy and General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA):



The Saudi Aviation Strategy is transforming the entire Saudi aviation ecosystem to become the number one aviation sector in the Middle East by 2030, enabled by Vision 2030 and in line with the Kingdom’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

The Strategy is unlocking US$100 billion in private and government investment across the Kingdom’s airports, airlines, and aviation support services. The Strategy will extend Saudi Arabia’s connectivity across 29 airports, triple annual passenger traffic, establish two global long-haul connecting hubs, and increase air cargo capacity.

The Saudi Aviation Strategy is led by the Kingdom’s aviation regulator, the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA). GACA’s regulatory mission is to develop the air transport industry in accordance with the latest international standards, strengthen the position of the Kingdom as a globally influential player in civil aviation, and enforce the relevant rules, regulations, and procedures to ensure air transport safety and security, and sustainability.



About the Global Logistics Forum (GLF):



The Global Logistics Forum (GLF) is an innovative platform dedicated to shaping the future of logistics leadership, bringing together global leaders, investors, and key stakeholders to foster collaboration and drive the logistics industry forward.



By showcasing cutting-edge advancements and promoting innovative solutions, GLF leads initiatives that boost global connectivity and drive the sector's growth. The inaugural event, hosted by the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services, aims to reshape global trade and supply chains by uniting ecosystem partners to enhance efficiency, resilience, sustainability, and profitability in a globalized world.



