Riyadh: Salam, a leading provider of telecommunications services in Saudi Arabia, today announced its strategic sponsorship of the Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC) 2025, set to take place on January 29-30 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center, Riyadh. Under the patronage of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and facilitated by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, GLMC returns for its second edition with the forward-looking theme, “Future in progress”.

At the event, Salam is set to showcase a series of initiatives aimed at supporting Saudization through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program. It is also investing in extensive training and development programs for its workforce, highlighting its role as an employer of choice within the Kingdom. As an influential player within the Saudi labor market, Salam's contribution to this year's conference is in line with its commitment to fostering sustainable employment and skill development among Saudi nationals and residents alike.

Ms. Samar Al Salem, SVP of Human Capital at Salam said: “Our strategic partnership with GLMC 2025 perfectly aligns with our vision to nurture a resilient and skilled workforce that can contribute meaningfully to Saudi Arabia's ambitious national goals. We are deeply committed to empowering women. Recognizing that over 90% of global businesses are SMEs, our dedication extends beyond being an employer of choice. It is about fostering socioeconomic progress, driving innovation, and shaping a sustainable future for the Kingdom.

GLMC 2025 aims to catalyze global dialogue on labor market evolution, discussing challenges and uncovering opportunities that promise a more inclusive and adaptive future of work. The conference offers a holistic view of the global and regional labour market landscape, covering six critical pillars, including skill development in the age of technology, mobility within the workforce, youth employment, productivity, sustainable job creation, and the empowerment of SMEs.

Salam's strategic sponsorship of GLMC 2025 aligns with its leadership in pioneering initiatives that enhance the employee experience and contribute significantly to the broader objectives of labor market development and economic diversification in Saudi Arabia.

About Salam

Salam is one of the leading national companies in Saudi Arabia's telecommunications and information technology sector. It is part of Mawarid Media & Communications Group (MMCG) and Mawarid Holding Company. Recognized as the Kingdom’s fastest-growing and most innovative telecom brand, Salam has operated one of the region’s most established telecom networks since 2005.

The company provides cutting-edge ICT solutions for businesses, government entities, and carriers locally and internationally, along with fixed and mobile services supporting Saudi Arabia's digital transformation. As a key enabler of Saudi Vision 2030, Salam offers advanced telecommunications, cloud computing, data centers, and digital infrastructure. Its subsidiaries, Salam Mobile Telecom Company and Technical Links Services (TLS) ensure the delivery of innovative solutions and seamless connectivity across the Kingdom.

For more information, please visit: www.salam.sa