Dubai, UAE: The much-anticipated Ru’ya, Careers UAE Redefined 2022, is set to kick off tomorrow (Tuesday, 20th September) at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Featuring over 100 exhibitors looking to connect with Emirati youth.

The three-day event will be held at Sheikh Saeed Halls 1, 2 and 3 until Thursday, 22nd September, and will welcome thousands of Emirati visitors from 10am to 6pm. Ru’ya’s exciting agenda includes a series of stirring discussions, live performances, interactive workshops, competitions, and other great immersive experiences including ‘Project You’, which offers attendees a series of workshops to learn and upscale their skillset; ‘Top Coder in collaboration with AstroLabs Digital Academy’, a three-day immersive coding boot camp; and ‘Upcycle and Design,’ a sustainability focussed competition in partnership with Ikea.

Experts from LinkedIn will also be on-hand to empower UAE youths with career development skills, such as how to improve their CVs and job interview tips. Each activity will be run by a key organisation or talented and brave Emirati youth who stood-out from the norm and created their own career path.

The confirmed exhibitors’ portfolio includes elite organisations such as Emirates Group, Emirates NBD, Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA), Emaar Properties, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Accenture Middle East BV, along with many other prominent companies.

Ru’ya 2022 will be held under the theme ‘Be’ and will encourage Emiratis to be ‘anything and everything’, empowering them to be in control of their future by discovering new career paths, uncovering bold new business ideas and exploring the unconventional and unchartered.

