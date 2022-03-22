Leaders in the various segments of the fashion industry gathered at Russia: fashion forum to discuss the rapid development of the fashion industry in Russia and its gradual integration into global fashion trends.

During the session, Svetlana Kuzovova, Creative director of ASIAN SPIRIT brand, Olesya Shipovskaya, Founder and CEO of LESYANEBO fashion brand, Irena Soprano, Fashion designer, owner of SOL ANGELANN, SOL ATELIER, SOL SITITEX FACTORY and fashion business school SOL FASHION SCHOOL, Muhammad Afifi, Co-founder and Managing Director in ONYX Marketing Consulting, Ekaterina Adamovich, Fashion buying expert and fashion entrepreneur and Daria Samkovich, fashion designer and entrepreneur,____ discussed opportunities for Russian Fashion on the global scale.

Olesya Shipovskaya remarked: “Quality and the inspiration from the cultural heritage of the Soviet Union were the initial kick-starts of our success and attracted the interest of international celebrities like Gigi Hadid, who started to notice our designs and wear them on regular basis. Today we are reviewing opportunities in the GCC market – it will require adapting the designs and materials to the needs of local consumers, but staying true to the designs and the quality that we can be proud of will remain the key feature of Lesyanebo brand.”

Muhammad Afifi mentioned: “ONYX consulting firm was created from the desire of the brands to enter the UAE and GCC market, including the Russian brands we are currently introducing. The region is complex and every country in GCC is unique, which creates a complex task to cater to the interest of both foreign residents and the local population. Only a thorough analysis of demographics, culture, GDP and legal specifics can show if the brand is ready to fit the market and will be able to gain popularity in the region.”

Daria Samkovich commented: “The current representation of the plus-size segment in Russia has been lacking style and modern design. Even on the global scale, we only see a small range of affordable yet stylish clothes in a bigger size. The era of Instagram has proved the ability of Russian designers to create unique clothes with quality materials and our new project will focus on plus-size women. We are not going to adapt standard fashion to the larger sizing, but purposefully design clothes that would be suitable for the bigger proportions to prove that all women deserve clothes that make them look wonderful.”

