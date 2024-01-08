ROSHN Supply Chain Forum will offer consultants, contractors, manufacturers and other supply chain professionals from around the world insight into partnership opportunities with ROSHN and its transformative real estate development strategy

Members of ROSHN’s Senior Leadership Team will participate in a series of talks, offering insight into areas of collaboration.

RIYADH: ROSHN Group, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest multi-asset class real estate developers and PIF-owned giga-project, will host the ROSHN Supply Chain Forum on 11 January in Riyadh. ROSHN invites commercial partners throughout the sector to discover opportunities to participate in delivering ROSHN’s transformational real estate development projects across the Kingdom.

The ROSHN Supply Chain Forum is a platform for consultants, contractors, and manufacturers to explore the rich array of opportunities for collaboration with ROSHN as it strengthens its supply chain networks while expanding its reach across various real estate verticals. The Group’s leadership team will offer attendees insight into the various areas open for collaboration in a series of talks and discussion.

The Forum will also offer insight into Saudi Arabia’s wider real estate, construction, and investment landscape, as well as highlight opportunities for investment and collaboration as the Kingdom prepares to meet its Vision 2030 milestones of developing a vibrant society, a thriving economy and an ambitious nation. By spotlighting ROSHN’s efforts to localize manufacturing and supply chains, the Forum also forms an important part of its ambitions to support Vision 2030’s goals of promoting local content, developing the SME sector, creating opportunities for investment and long-term partnership agreements to support the growth of our supply chain, and setting new standards and identifying new solutions to develop the real estate sector and add value to our customers. Registered guests include a number of high-level government officials from a range of entities, demonstrating the high level of public sector support available to parties interested in working with giga-projects like ROSHN.

“ROSHN is building Saudi Arabia’s new way of living at unprecedented speed and scale across the Kingdom, committed to developing world-class projects that boost quality of life for generations to come. With the new horizons opened by Vision 2030 ahead, real estate development is without a doubt one of the most promising investment sectors in Saudi Arabia right now. We look forward to becoming a trusted partner of choice to new collaborators as we welcome the supply chain world to this event, our projects, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s bright future,” said David Grover, ROSHN Group CEO.

“Our Supply Chain Strategy is founded on shared values, a commitment to sustainability, and the highest international standards,” added Iain McBride, ROSHN’s Head of Commercial. “Partnering with us is an opportunity for consultants, contractors, and manufacturers from Saudi Arabia and around the world to support ROSHN in the joint achievement of our mandate and showcase their expertise on some of the most promising, rewarding, and transformational projects in the Kingdom. We look forward to welcoming our supply chain colleagues to learn more about the incredible opportunities present in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030-powered urban transformation.”

As part of its commitment to partnering with industry-leading suppliers, ROSHN will also be honouring its contracting partners with five awards at the forum. These awards recognize our current partners for excellence in performance across five categories: quality of design, innovation, execution quality, design to budget, and transparency and collaboration. The five recognized partners each will receive a recognition in a ceremony at the event.

ROSHN is setting new standards for mainstream development and excellence within the region, achieving a number of international accreditations in the process. These include the globally recognized Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) Ethical certificate for procurement, CIPS’ foremost accreditation for ethical corporate practices; joining the United Nations Global Compact on responsible business practices, enshrining the Compact’s values within ROSHN’s corporate strategy, culture, and day-to-day activities; and marking 35 million safe hours across its sites.

About ROSHN Group

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer and a giga-project wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s multi-asset portfolio of integrated developments offer a new way of living for Saud Arabia, featuring connected amenities in walking distance with green spaces, sports hubs, and cycle lanes. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, ROSHN Group is building at an unprecedented scale across Saudi Arabia with a current land bank of over 200 million sqm. By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques.

ROSHN launched SEDRA, its flagship 35 million sqm community in Riyadh, in 2021, delivering homes in its first Phase ahead of schedule and becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group has since launched the 4 million sqm ALAROUS community in Jeddah and has announced further integrated developments: WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm); ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm); and, most recently the Kingdom’s first canal project MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah bringing the Red Sea into the city. With over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters, MARAFY will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people.

As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably with an ethos of promoting ‘living beyond walls’ and enhancing quality of life across the Kingdom. As a member of the United Nations Global Compact, ROSHN pursues corporate excellence and partners with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development, earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

For more information on ROSHN’s new way of living visit roshn.sa