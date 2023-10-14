ADEK's largest annual fair helps students take crucial first steps on post-secondary journey

Running from October 16-20, over 60 leading universities from 15 countries participate in five-day fair

Fair to feature in-person visits to university campuses and remote sessions with worldwide higher education institutions

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has announced today the much-anticipated return of the fourth Rize University Fair, the annual networking event that bridges the gap between students, parents, and representatives hailing from leading local and international universities.

Scheduled to take place from October 16-20, the Rize University Fair is one of the largest annual university fairs, empowering students in grades nine and above to embark on their higher education journey. The fair provides invaluable insights, guiding students in selecting the right university, program, and career path. This year’s edition boasts the participation of more than 60 leading universities from 15 countries across four continents: Asia, North America, Europe, and Australia. The list of participating universities includes some of the top universities, according to the 2024 QS World University Rankings.

Initially launched as a virtual event three years ago during the Covid-19 pandemic, the fair has rapidly witnessed substantial growth in its influence. This year marks a significant milestone as students get the opportunity to attend in-person sessions hosted at universities in Abu Dhabi, providing hands-on experiences. The five-day fair also features an extensive program of more than 75 virtual sessions hosted by representatives from universities based in India, France, Malaysia, New Zealand, Australia, China, Turkey, Italy, and Indonesia. These sessions encompass diverse disciplines and majors, including arts, design, communication, entrepreneurship, and more.

The Rize University Fair has proven to be immensely valuable, drawing more than 10,000 students to its previous three editions, each featuring a diverse range of local and international universities. As testament to its growing success in attracting new students, this year’s edition sees the participation of elite universities including the University of Pennsylvania, Boston University, University of Toronto, Hong Kong University, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-Delhi), and the University of Melbourne. Moreover, local universities as well as international institutions with local campuses, such as Khalifa University, NYU Abu Dhabi, and Zayed University also take part in the fair this year.

Students attending the Rize University Fair will delve into ADEK's scholarship programs, the Abu Dhabi Scholarship, and Khotwa (RizeUp), where they will engage with universities and community colleges that are part of these scholarship programs, providing students with solid platform to start their higher education journey.

The Rize University Fair is part of Rize University Preparation and Career Guidance (UPCG) Program, an after-school enrichment program designed for Abu Dhabi high school students to explore and prepare for their post-secondary and professional futures. With a variety of workshops, webinars, projects, test preparation courses, and guidance opportunities, the Rize UPCG Program offers students the opportunity to discover and apply their skills, interests, and values toward attending leading higher education institutions.

For further information on the Rize University Fair's sessions and registration, please visit www.rizeuniversityfair.ae.

