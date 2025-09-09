Workplace demand rising as Saudi capital is expected to see its population grow by more than 2.5 million by 2030

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Leading real estate, design, public sector, and technology experts will probe the future of work in Riyadh next week when the ORGATEC WORKSPACE Summit debuts as the flagship feature of ORGATEC WORKSPACE Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s first dedicated trade fair for workplace, office design, and hybrid working solutions.

Running from 16–18 September 2025 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre, the Summit will gather more than 50 influential speakers from around the globe to explore the ideas, technologies, and strategies transforming the way we work.

Across three days, the free-to-attend conference will delve into the most pressing themes for businesses and professionals. Sessions will explore everything from how Saudi cultural identity is shaping workplace design to the role of lighting in supporting wellness and performance, the strategies that align corporate real estate with business growth, the dynamics of multigenerational offices, and visions for the 2035 workplace. Each discussion is designed to spark debate, share practical insights, and inspire innovative approaches to creating environments where people and organizations thrive.

Evan Schiff, Portfolio Director at Summit organizer dmg events, described the forum as the show’s intellectual heart. “The Summit is where ideas and innovation meet,” he said. “By connecting international providers with Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing market, we are enabling conversations that will translate into smarter, more agile, and more sustainable workplaces.

“The Summit is extremely timely as the Kingdom is undergoing a remarkable transformation to support the nation’s ambitious Vision 2030 goals, which is poised to leave an indelible mark on the world stage. Attendees will learn how forward-thinking companies are using workspace planning to enhance operational efficiency, support workforce agility, and deliver measurable ROI by scrutinising how flexible design, smart leasing, and integrated workplace strategies can prepare organizations for change and future expansion.”

Among programme highlights will be a focus talk on ‘Workplace Strategy & Corporate Real Estate – Aligning Space with Performance and Growth.’ Featuring Ian DS Sinclair, Partner & Head of Programmes at Knight Frank MENA, and Nadim Farah, Head of Corporate Real Estate, Saudi Arabia at Turner & Townsend, the pair who will examine how organizations are rethinking physical space as a driver of efficiency, agility, and long-term value in today’s fast-changing business environment.

Sinclair emphasised the impact of rapid technological disruption on the future of work. “AI and technological advancement are reshaping the way we work,” he said. “To remain competitive, organizations must align their workplaces with this revolution, creating environments that support people’s growth while driving efficiency and effectiveness.

“The population growth in Riyadh alone will see 2.5 million more people in the city by 2030, the giga-projects and the private sector must learn the lessons to date and recognise how the way resources are delivered efficiently and effectively is changing. So the demand will be significant, but it needs to reflect the changing technological and social environments.”

Farah echoed the view that workplace strategy has become a critical business lever. “By treating space as a strategic asset, companies can boost efficiency, enable agility, and deliver long-term value,” she said. “Saudi Arabia’s giga-projects and mega-developments are transforming expectations for workplace design. They are driving demand for flexible, sustainable, and data-informed solutions that support evolving business needs. As organizations grow within these ambitious environments, workplaces must enable collaboration, attract talent, and deliver significant ROI.”

The Summit sits within a broader exhibition that will host more than 100 international and regional exhibitors from 14 countries. Organized by dmg events in partnership with Koelnmesse, the force behind Cologne’s world-leading ORGATEC trade fair, the exhibition will showcase the latest in office furnishings, hybrid working solutions, and technology-driven design.

The event’s arrival in Riyadh comes at a pivotal moment. With more than US$1.7 trillion in active construction projects and the capital’s office space forecast to grow by one million square metres by 2026, demand for innovative workplace solutions is booming. Saudi Arabia’s preparation to host Expo 2030 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup is also accelerating investment in commercial real estate, creating extraordinary opportunities for workplace innovation.

“As Saudi Arabia reshapes its corporate and urban landscape under Vision 2030, the ORGATEC WORKSPACE Summit will provide a front-row seat to the ideas shaping the future – and a platform where global expertise meets local ambition,” added Thomas Postert, Director of ORGATEC WORKSPACE Saudi Arabia at Koelnmesse GmbH.

