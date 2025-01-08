Taking over The Arena, Riyadh, from February 7th to 8th, the event will feature top brands, fitness classes, celebrity trainers, the Kingdom’s biggest bodybuilding competition, roundtable discussions, and more, featuring global fitness star Heba Ali

Flash Sale tickets are available until Thursday through www.platinumlist.net, starting at 30 SAR for general admission and free for industry professionals

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Riyadh Active, Riyadh Active Industry and Riyadh Muscle Show are set to debut this February, redefining fitness in Saudi Arabia with an action-packed weekend at The Arena, Riyadh. Presented by IEG Events Arabia Limited, the co-located events present Saudi Arabia’s Leading International Fitness and Wellness Show, offering an unparalleled mix of exhibitions, workouts, competitions, and celebrity appearances. Welcoming 10,000 fitness enthusiasts and featuring over 100 brands, the show is here to inspire and motivate you, no matter where you are in your fitness journey.

Riyadh Active Presented by Subway

To get your blood pumping, dive into women’s-only and mixed workout sessions led by celebrity trainers including energising Zumba classes and an iconic lululemon Pilates session. Explore hundreds of brands showcasing the latest in fitness, from apparel to cutting-edge equipment including Sonico, PIA Studio, Grenade, lululemon and more alongside exclusive giveaways, discounts, and thousands of freebies throughout the weekend. What’s more, GymNation will host exclusive fitness competitions and activations.

Adding to the excitement, the Riyadh Active Show gives guests the unique opportunity to meet some of the biggest names in fitness with exclusive meet and greets. Heba Ali, Founder of Evolve Nation, will be there to empower individuals combining her psychology background with over a decade of fitness expertise.

Riyadh Muscle Show

Another standout attraction at this two-day event will be The Riyadh Muscle Show, featuring the Kingdom Championship Finals, Saudi Arabia’s premier bodybuilding competition, which concludes a year-long series of events. In partnership with the Saudi Bodybuilding Federation, Ministry of Sports, Saudi Olympic Committee, with Applied Nutrition and Panatta joining as Gold Sponsor, the show will offer visitors the opportunity to meet legendary names in fitness and bodybuilding.

For the first time in Saudi Arabia, the event will champion a combination of both local and international leading brands in the Bodybuilding space, from supplements and nutrition to equipment and more. Exhibiting brands include Panatta, Applied Nutrition, Biotech USA, Hype Energy, Elite Fancy Food, and many more.

Riyadh Active Industry

Riyadh Active Industry will serve as a premier platform for professionals in Saudi Arabia’s fitness and wellness sectors to connect and collaborate, attracting buyers, retailers, and distributors from the Kingdom, the GCC, and beyond. Featuring the XPRO Summit Riyadh, the event will host specialised workshops for gym owners, coaches, and industry leaders, alongside exhibits from leading brands such as Delta Fitness, Al Hayat Investment Co., Wellness First, and Matrix.

Sponsored by Delta Fitness and Wellness First as Platinum Sponsors, Al Hayat Investment Co. as Strategic Partner, and Active IQ as Official Education Partner, this dynamic gathering offers unmatched opportunities to explore the latest advancements and elevate businesses in the thriving Saudi market.

Driving the conversation forward, the Kingdom Roundtable will unite thought leaders to shape the future of fitness in the region, including exclusive discussions on investment, partnerships, and Vision 2030. Meanwhile, the Women’s Fitness Forum will shine a spotlight on women’s health and wellness.

Some of the key speakers taking part in the summits and roundtables include Lamya Al Kadi, Vice President of Strategy and Planning at Al Hayat Investment Co., and Adel Al Kadi, CEO and Board Member of Al Hayat Investments Co. Other notable names include Wael El Merhabi, CEO of Sports Club Company, and Alwaleed Alkeaid, Co-Founder of Shihany Technology and Founder of Saudi Sports Professional Network. Joining them are Romeo Jozak, Ph.D., Technical Director of Future Falcons Program, Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), and Fatima Batook, Board Member of the Saudi Tennis Federation and Al Qadsiah Football Club.

Tom Reece, Marketing Director of IEG Events Arabia Limited says, ‘We are thrilled to see our vision for the Riyadh Active Show come to life, bringing together global icons, industry leaders, and thousands of fitness enthusiasts. As the Kingdom evolves, we are proud to contribute to fostering healthier, more active lifestyles and further positioning Saudi Arabia as a global fitness hub.’

Join the fitness movement on February 7th and 8th at The Arena, Riyadh, for the Riyadh Active Show. Register for free as an industry professional or grab your tickets starting from just 30 SAR in the Flash Sale before prices increase on Thursday, 9th January. Don’t miss out – secure your tickets here and get ready for the greatest celebration of health, fitness, and wellness The Kingdom has ever seen.

When: February 7th and 8th

Where: The Arena, Riyadh

Flash Sale Price: Starting from SAR 30 for General Admission

For more information on Riyadh Active Show, visit www.riyadhactive.sa or follow them on Instagram: @riyadhactive