Standard gas manufacturing company RIGAS Co., Ltd. announced that on the 6th, it participated in the “ADIPEC 2025 (UAE International Petroleum and Gas Exhibition),” the world’s largest energy industry exhibition, and signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Greenox Gases and Chemicals.

Greenox Gases and Chemicals, headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, is a global gas supplier providing standard gases across the Middle East and Asia. As both companies specialize in standard gases and have a deep understanding of its field, RIGAS expects this agreement to strengthen its global partnerships and serve as a platform for entering the Middle Eastern market. The two companies plan to cooperate in various areas, including registration as suppliers to national oil companies in the region and bidding for LNG plant gas supply projects.

Hosted by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), this year’s exhibition was held from November 3 to 6 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). RIGAS, the largest standard gas manufacturing company in South Korea, participated for the first time through the Korea Pavilion operated by the Ministry of SMEs.

During the exhibition, RIGAS’s booth attracted companies from the UAE, Iran, Iraq, India, Oman, and other countries requiring standard gases, resulting in more than 30 detailed business consultations. Under the theme “Energy, Intelligence, Impact,” the event brought together over 2,250 companies and approximately 200,000 attendees from more than 170 countries.

RIGAS also conducted on-site technical consultations for new customers, highlighting its expertise. Additionally, through discussions with clients, the company examined the current status of the Middle Eastern standard gas market and identified customer challenges related to logistics and customs procedures, working to find solutions. Through these efforts, RIGAS is committed to being a reliable partner that pursues continuous cooperation and mutual growth.

RIGAS is receiving positive evaluations for significantly strengthening its global brand recognition and competitiveness through its participation in ADIPEC 2025, which recorded the highest number of visitors in the exhibition’s history. The company expects this event to further accelerate its global expansion.

Following the completion of its new plant last year, RIGAS now operates one of the world’s most advanced standard gas production facilities and smart factories. The company actively encouraged visiting customers to tour the new plant, demonstrating strong confidence in its technology and product quality.

RIGAS CEO Seo Dong-gi stated, “Based on the global network we established through this exhibition, we plan to expand our export channels and actively pursue overseas business,” adding, “Through continuous R&D and quality innovation, we will become a trusted global leader beyond Korea.”