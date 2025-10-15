Reuters today announced an expanded lineup of speakers for its inaugural Reuters NEXT Gulf event in Abu Dhabi on October 22, 2025, adding prominent voices across finance, technology and policy to the roster.

The additional speakers further strengthen the event's position as the definitive live journalism summit for the region, bringing together more than 500 global leaders, innovators and CEOs to examine the challenges defining business, society and the world.

New speakers include:

HE Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development

HE Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director, Environment Agency Abu Dhabi

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO, Masdar

HE Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development

Ayah Bdeir, AI Advisor and Tech Entrepreneur, Mozilla AI

Ahmed Elsheikh, President & General Manager of MENAPAK Foods, PepsiCo

Gunther Hamm, Partner and President, HOPU Investments

Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman, Landmark Group

Philip Jones, Chief Tourism Officer, The Royal Commission for AlUla

Chiara Marcati, Chief AI Advisory & Business Officer, AI71

Tiemen Meester, Global Chief Operating Officer, Ports & Terminals, DP World

Tanuja Randery, Vice President and Managing Director of Europe, Middle East & Africa, Amazon Web Services

Divyesh Vithlani, Group Chief Technology & Transformation Officer, First Abu Dhabi Bank

These new additions join the previously announced speakers who will address the event's six main themes: Geopolitics, Economy & Markets, Banking & Finance, Technology & AI, Climate & Sustainability, and Business Leadership.