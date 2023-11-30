Riyadh: The Kingdom's official distributor of the Renault Group, Wallan Trading Company, will be participating in the upcoming Riyadh Motor Show at the Kingdom Arena from December 5 - 9, 2023. During the event, Wallan Trading Co. plans to reveal a series of Renault vehicles for the first time in the Saudi market, which boast one-of-a-kind designs, top-notch equipment, and cutting-edge features. These models are adapted to the Saudi market and are suitable for various market segments and uses.

Mohammed Khalawi, the Group Executive Vice President, said: “The Riyadh Motor Show is a vital platform to showcase Renault’s vehicle lineup for the first time in KSA. Through our participation, we will reveal Renault’s business strategy in the Saudi market, including its new launch and vision for the upcoming period. “

He added: “We will collaborate with the Renault Group to meet our customers’ aspirations and needs in the Kingdom. Our cooperation will also help us deliver innovative products and services, including spare parts, and will allow us to keep up with the latest technology developments and trends in the automobile industry. He added.

The Riyadh Motor Show is the Kingdom’s flagship event for anything related to cars and motor vehicles. It is organized under the Cars Agents National Committee's supervision and includes the participation of major vehicle manufacturers. The event is the perfect platform to showcase the latest models of motorcycles, vehicles, services, and innovative products. It is also an opportunity to interact with major manufacturers across the automobile industry and provides live, interactive, and entertaining shows and activities.

About Wallan Group:

Wallan Group, a leading company in the automotive sector in Saudi Arabia, has been providing high-quality products and services to its customers for more than 45 years. With a vast network and partnerships with global manufacturers, Wallan Group is dedicated to fulfilling the diverse needs of its clientele in the Kingdom.

About Renault Group:

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 4 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.1 million vehicles in 2022. It employs nearly 106,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centered on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.

