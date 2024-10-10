Taking place on Sunday, 10 November 2024, Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, is open to cyclists of all ages and abilities, with 4km and 12km route options available plus a new speed lap challenge.

An epic way to hit your 30x30, sign up now at https://www.dubairide.com/ and be part of Dubai Fitness Challenge’s flagship cycling event.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Get the bike out of the garage, dig out your cycling kit and get ready to cycle through Dubai’s most stunning vistas; registrations are now open for the iconic Dubai Ride, presented by DP World – an unforgettable adventure past the city’s most iconic landmarks.

Taking place on Sunday 10 November 2024, the region’s largest community cycling event returns for its fifth edition, offering everyone – no matter your age or cycling ability – the chance to experience Dubai like never before. Much more than just a cycling event, Dubai Ride is a celebration of community, fitness, and the vibrant energy that makes Dubai one of the world’s best cities to visit, live and work in.

One of the most popular events on the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) calendar, Dubai Ride offers you an epic way to smash your 30x30 goals, after a remarkable 35,000 cyclists cycled a collective 546,000 kms during last year’s edition.

This year’s event features routes for all, whether you’re a seasoned cyclist or just starting out. Choose the scenic 12km ride along Sheikh Zayed Road or opt for the family-friendly 4km through Downtown Dubai. Each path offers a unique perspective of the city's architectural marvels, from the soaring Burj Khalifa to the striking Museum of the Future and iconic Dubai Opera.

Seeking a thrill? Try the brand-new Dubai Ride Speed Laps, designed to deliver an unparalleled cycle for experienced riders over 21 years old. Taking place from 5:00 AM to 6:00 AM on the 12km route, the speed laps will offer a unique chance to experience the excitement of high-speed cycling on Sheikh Zayed Road. To join, you’ll need to maintain a minimum speed of 30km/h, ride a bike capable of sustaining this pace and follow the instructions of the Dubai Ride Marshals. Once complete, you can join family and friends for the main event. Registration for both Dubai Ride and Dubai Speed Laps is separate. You can sign up now for Dubai Ride, while registration for Dubai Speed Laps will begin on Monday 14 October, so mark your diaries to ensure you don’t miss this opportunity to push your limits and speed around the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road route.

As a participant, you’ll receive individual bibs for both Dubai Ride and Dubai Speed Laps. You can pick these up at the Dubai Municipality Zabeel Park 30 x 30 Fitness Village, your hub for all things running and cycling. More information on collection dates and timings will be announced soon.

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, stated: “Each year, Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, brings together as thousands of participants from all segments of society and different nationalities, united by their passion for cycling, health and wellness. This event is a key highlight of our fitness calendar that enhances quality of life and achieves sustainable development and plays a significant role in enhancing Dubai’s position as a leading active city. Each person joins not only to enjoy the event, but also to create and share snapshots of this unforgettable experience, promoting a lifestyle of health, activity and joy, inspiring a global audience on the importance of fitness.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, added: "Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, is more than just an event; it's a manifestation of our vision to integrate fitness into the everyday lives of Dubai’s residents and visitors to inculcate better habits and make the city one of the most active in the world. It’s also a platform for shared experiences bursting with camaraderie, support and motivation. This year, we are excited to introduce the Speed Laps, a new challenge that underscores our commitment to promoting health and encouraging people to challenge themselves and push limits."

Daniel van Otterdijk, DP World’s Chief Communication Officer, commented: “DP World is excited to once again be the Presenting Partner of Dubai Ride. This fantastic initiative allows members of the public to cycle down the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road as a part of Dubai Fitness Challenge's flagship event. Over the last few years, cycling has become far more popular in the UAE and this is wonderful because it’s an environment friendly way to travel around the city. Dubai Ride is an unforgettable cycling experience and is always one of the highlights of the challenge each year. DP World takes immense pride in its continued partnership with this exceptional event.”

Dubai Ride 2024 is presented by DP World, with support from Association Partners The Brain & Performance Centre – a DP World Company, Decathlon, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), talabat, and Emaar; Official Partners Dubai Chambers, Emirates, and Mai Dubai; and Government Partners the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Police, and Event Security Committee.

Join us to pedal through the heart of Dubai, where every turn brings a new vista, and every kilometre a shared triumph. Whether aiming for a personal best or enjoying a leisurely ride with loved ones, Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, is an event you won’t want to miss. With just over a month until we set off, now is the perfect time to start preparing. Grab your bike, rally your friends and family, and sign up today at www.dubairide.com. Let’s ride together, support each other, and celebrate fitness in one of the world’s most dynamic cities.

About Dubai Fitness Challenge

An initiative of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) was created to support His Highness’ vision of making Dubai one of the most active cities in the world. A gateway to a healthier, more active lifestyle, this eighth edition of DFC offers an action-packed calendar of sporting events and activities, bringing friends, families, visitors, colleagues, and communities together as they commit to 30 minutes of exercise for 30 consecutive days. Featuring flagship events, Dubai Run, Dubai Ride and Dubai Stand Up Paddle, this year’s Challenge runs from Saturday 26 October to Sunday 24 November 2024.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism

Email: mediarelations@dubaidet.ae