Fifth edition welcomed fans, families, creators and industry professionals across different events spanning 17 days

A total of 66 esports tournaments and the region’s biggest Cosplay Championship took place, reflecting the region’s passion for esports and competitive gaming

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Dubai Esports & Games Festival (DEF) 2026 wrapped up its most ambitious, dynamic and expansive edition to date, welcoming more than 43,000 people as gamers, families, creators, students and entrepreneurs united for a citywide celebration of gaming, esports, creativity and digital culture.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the 17-day festival transformed Dubai into a vibrant destination where people could play, compete, learn, create and connect, while prizes worth up to AED 1 million were up for grabs.

From tournaments to playing iconic and retro games, to the inaugural DEF Education & Gaming Summit to spectacular Cosplay competitions, there was no shortage of activities with the festival showcasing the popularity of gaming and how it’s bringing different communities and generations together in Dubai.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “The unprecedented scale and success of Dubai Esports & Games Festival 2026 reflects the continued evolution of gaming as a powerful force for entertainment, creativity, education and economic opportunity. This year’s festival brought together gamers, families, creators, students, entrepreneurs and industry leaders through a shared passion for play, while providing a space for talent development, innovation and collaboration.

“As we continue to support the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, DEF remains an important platform for strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for gaming, esports and digital innovation. The festival’s fifth edition demonstrated how gaming can connect communities, inspire future talent, celebrate creativity and contribute to the growth of the emirate’s fast-evolving digital economy.”

ULTIMATE GAMING PLAYGROUND FOR FAMILIES, FRIENDS AND FANS

DEF’s flagship event GameExpo showed why it’s the ultimate gaming playground, delivering three days of non-stop entertainment, competition and immersive experiences for fans of all ages. Across the entire 36 hours of GameExpo, Dubai World Trade Centre welcomed visitors of over 100 different nationalities and ages to experience the best of gaming and culture.

It became a powerful meeting point for gaming culture and creative expression, where content creators, artists, regional personalities and internationally recognised names gathered to immerse themselves.

Among them were prominent content creator AboFlah , UAE international footballer Yahya AlGhassani, Maryam Meher, Bahraini professional gamer, Amjad "AngryBird" Al-Shalabi, and Evo champion, and Adel "Big Bird" Anouche. Their presence helped amplify the festival’s energy on the ground and online, connecting fans with the people shaping gaming, anime, esports and digital entertainment culture across the region and beyond.

Enhancing the visitor experience were 12 immersive zones, each offering a unique world to explore. The all-new Neo Tokyo District brought a full cinematic anime-meets-arcade atmosphere while the Amazon Battle Arena delivered a live-action, competitive experience that added a new dimension to gameplay. The Jetour Velocity Garage offered high-intensity racing simulations that saw adults and children put the pedal to the metal.



Returning favourites such as the Gaming District was home to more than 120 gaming machines featuring top trending gaming titles, while 12,000 people visited the Just Dance stage and a further 12,000 played laser tag.

To celebrate the UAE’s Year of Family, DEF’s first collaboration with LEGO at GameExpo introduced interactive building activities with 100,000 LEGO blocks sold throughout the event.

COMPETITIVE GAMING, COMMUNITY CELEBRATION AND PRIZES

A total of 66 esports tournaments were staged during the festival. People battled for glory in popular games from Valorant, Dota 2 and SIMR Racing Finals by TechXHub, while the high-energy finals on the du Main stage were cheered on by a passionate crowd.

Prizes with a total value of AED 1 million were claimed across a variety of tournaments, games and challenges. The Mystery Locker proved to be a big hit – visitors collected tickets simply by completing tasks on different games and then chose a door to receive a random reward. Prizes included gaming accessories, Funko Pops, Panini World Cup 2026 trading cards and much more.

Adding to the excitement, DEF 2026 created unforgettable fan moments through major festival prizes, including the Jetour T2 Luxury Plus giveaway, courtesy of Elite Group Holding.

GameExpo 2026 also provided an important platform for Emirati female gamers, giving them the opportunity not only to take part in the festival, but to compete on the du Main Arena stage and be seen as part of Dubai’s growing gaming community, which was sponsored by Nars and Drunk Elephant. Among the highly-anticipated matches to take place was the Valorant female showcase between University of

Wollongong and HCT College’s esports team, bringing the Pixel Perfect’s Campus Masters Collegiate Esports League to a thrilling close.

Their participation highlighted the expanding role of women in esports and gaming, while reinforcing DEF’s commitment to creating a more inclusive and representative platform for future talent.

CREATIVITY, COSPLAY AND LOCAL TALENT TAKE CENTRE STAGE

Creativity and self-expression were central to DEF 2026, with cosplay emerging as one of the festival’s most vibrant and engaging experiences. Over the weekend, more than 200 cosplayers took part in community catwalks, parades, meet-and-greets, performances, and competitions, reflecting the continued growth of cosplay culture across the UAE and wider region.

At the heart of the celebrations was the Cosplay Village, which served as a dedicated gathering space for fans, creators, and performers. The zone welcomed visitors throughout the event with character appearances, photo opportunities, community meet-and-greets, exclusive collectibles, and interactive fan experiences, creating a lively destination for cosplay enthusiasts of all ages.

The programme culminated with the return of the Dubai Cosplay Championship, the region’s largest cosplay competition, where participants showcased exceptional craftsmanship, storytelling, and stage performance. Together with the community catwalks and cosplay parade, the programme reinforced cosplay as a major pillar of DEF’s community offering and one of the festival’s most visually striking attractions.

Meanwhile, The Narrows, supported by Dubai Culture, continued to spotlight local and Emirati artists, designers, creators and small businesses. With a total of 80 SMEs in attendance, visitors discovered unique artwork, collectibles and merchandise inspired by gaming, anime and pop culture.

During the event, members of the Dubai Gaming Committee, tasked with advancing the Emirate’s gaming sector, visited GameExpo as they explored the scale of the gaming scene while Dubai Police previewed its Fortnight map.

ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY OF TOMORROW

Innovation and what the future looks like was also in the spotlight. Dancing Unitree robots wowed the visitors with their moves, having performed 180 dance sets while the Future Lab zone was home to the latest advancements in AI, robotics, VR and smart technology including Holographic gaming laptops and Tesla gaming technology. Visitors were also in awe of what gaming looks through the powerful ASUS ROG XREAL R1 gaming glasses.

FUTURE-READY LEARNING AND CAREER DEVELOPMENT

The inaugural Education & Gaming Summit connected students, graduates, universities and industry leaders through networking opportunities, workshops, mentorship sessions and career-focused learning experiences. Alongside wider educational programming, DEF engaged students, graduates and educators, helping young people explore future pathways in gaming, technology and the creative industries.

CITY-WIDE CELEBRATION ACROSS DUBAI

Before GameExpo, the festival brought competitive gaming activations and Eid celebrations directly to some of Dubai’s most loved mall activations. As well as school tournaments, TechXHub took its professional sim racing machines to Nad Al Sheba and Nakheel Malls as part of the SIMR Challenge: Race to DEF - an official qualifier tournament for the Grand Finals at GameExpo while Red Bull hosted its iconic Gaming Ground at Dubai Festival City Mall where people tested themselves in a “house rules” EAFC 26 tournament, and play Super Smash Bros and Mario Kart.

Muna Al Falasi, Director of Esports and Games Strategy, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said: “DEF 2026 demonstrated exactly why gaming has become such a powerful force in Dubai. At GameExpo, we witnessed parents and children playing side by side, creating lasting memories, while the Education & Gaming Summit saw students gain direct access to recruiters who could shape their future careers. Aspiring players had the opportunity to showcase their talents on a major stage and attendees from all backgrounds came together to connect and share their passion for gaming.”

She added: “I would also like to express my gratitude to all the sponsors and government entities who supported the Dubai Esports & Games Festival. Their roles have been essential in making this year’s edition a resounding success and will help boost the growth of gaming in Dubai and the region.”

Aligned with the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, the festival continues to connect entertainment, education, creativity and economic opportunity while contributing to the long-term growth of Dubai’s gaming and digital entertainment ecosystem.

As DEF continues to evolve, it stands as a powerful testament to Dubai’s commitment to shaping the future of gaming and esports – not only as a world-class entertainment destination, but as a hub for innovation, talent development, creativity and economic growth.

Next year’s DEF will return for its sixth edition from 9 to 25 April with GameExpo taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre.

For media inquiries, contact DFRE@sevenmedia.ae

About Dubai Esports & Games Festival

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the Dubai Esports & Games Festival (DEF 2026) takes place from 22 May to 7 June 2026. Launched in 2022, the annual festival aims to set and influence trends across the global and regional gaming industry, while bolstering Dubai’s position as a global hub for esports and interactive, tech-driven entertainment. DEF features a diverse mix of experiences, including flagship gaming events, esports tournaments, educational initiatives, and industry-led platforms that connect communities, talent, and businesses from around the world.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

For further information, please contact:

Dubai Economy and Tourism

mediarelations@dubaidet.ae